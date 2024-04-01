Look up: Latest SpaceX launch slated for Monday night likely will be visible from desert

The much-hyped solar eclipse isn't until next week, but SoCal residents may not have to wait that long to see something intriguing in the skies overhead.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the coast between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obisbo at 7:30 p.m. Monday, if weather permits. The company said it could also launch the rocket later in the night or on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. if conditions are not initially favorable.

The base is about 240 miles from Palm Springs and recent Falcon 9 launches from the base have been visible from the Coachella Valley, including one in March and another in February. The launches often appear as white streaks shooting across the sky.

Monday's launch was originally planned for Saturday but that plan was scrapped because of poor weather resulting from the storms that drenched Southern California this weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting partly cloudy skies and winds of 5 to 15 mph Monday night.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches into orbit carrying 22 Starlink satellites above Mt. San Jacinto in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024.

Like the February and March launches, the reusable rocket will carry 22 satellites into orbit and then land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. A live webcast of the launch will be broadcast on SpaceX's X (formerly Twitter) page, x.com/spacex, starting five minutes prior to the launch.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

More: Will the Palm Springs area see the solar eclipse on April 8? Search your ZIP code

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: SpaceX launch planned for Monday night