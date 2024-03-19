SpaceX launched a rocket off the coast of California today. Did you see it from the desert?
Coachella Valley residents and visitors may have seen a rocket coursing through the sky on Monday night.
SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California around 7:30 p.m. It appeared as a bright, white streak across the night sky to people in the valley.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/LSmvWvO6iV
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 19, 2024
The base it took off from is located along the coast between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obisbo. There have been previous launches visible in the Palm Springs area, including one most recently in February.
Its first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean, Space X said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. It was the 10th flight for this first-stage booster, according to Space X's website.
The satellites were successfully deployed, Space X said on X around 8:30 p.m.
