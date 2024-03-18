Where to find last-minute hotels to see the April 8 solar eclipse for under $200 a night
The Great North American Eclipse is three weeks away, and if you're like the other quarter of Americans who label themselves a procrastinator, you may find yourself scrambling to book a last-minute place to stay.
With this total solar eclipse on April 8 being such a significant astronomy event, some people have been preparing to snag the perfect place to sit down and watch the phenomenon pass over for months, booking flights into the 13-state path of totality from all over the country and causing some areas to declare a local state of emergency.
And with the way the roads are expected to look with double or triple the commuters — therefore double or triple the traffic — many are recommending travelers hunker down overnight at a hotel until the influx of people subsides.
While you might be able to find a couple of Airbnb's left on the short-term rental market, here's a couple more hotels in or near the path of totality that are still expected to have availability for less than $200 a night. Plus, if you want to travel closer to the centerline, these hotels outside of Toledo offer the convenience of just hopping onto I-75 and driving south.
Tru by Hilton Monroe MI
This hotel is about 14 miles up I-75 from the eclipse's path of totality.
Location: 1731 N Dixie Hwy, Monroe, MI 48162
Distance from centerline: about 92 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 37 miles
Price: starting at $139
Courtyard by Marriott Toledo North
Location: 5875 Hagman Rd, Toledo, OH 43612
Distance from centerline: about 76 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 53 miles
Price: starting at $143 a night
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Toledo South
Location: 9790 Clark Dr, Rossford, OH 43460
Distance from centerline: about 61 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 69 miles
Price: starting at $151
Baymont by Wyndham Perrysburg
Location: 27441 Helen Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551
Distance from centerline: about 59 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 70 miles
Price: starting at $72
Economy Inn
Location: 26054 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551
Distance from centerline: about 58 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 72 miles
Price: starting at $70 a night
Cedar Cove
Location: 1932 Cleveland Rd W, Sandusky, OH 44870
Distance from centerline: about 17 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 111 miles
Price: starting at $126 a night
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Location: 1290 Independence Dr, Napoleon, OH 43545
Distance from centerline: about 71 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 102 miles
Price: starting at $183 per night
Quality Inn
Location: 1068 Hotel Dr, Defiance, OH 43512
Distance from centerline: about 66 miles
Distance from Detroit: about 117 miles
Price: starting at $145
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to find last-minute hotels to see the eclipse on April 8