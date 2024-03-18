Where to find last-minute hotels to see the April 8 solar eclipse for under $200 a night

The Great North American Eclipse is three weeks away, and if you're like the other quarter of Americans who label themselves a procrastinator, you may find yourself scrambling to book a last-minute place to stay.

With this total solar eclipse on April 8 being such a significant astronomy event, some people have been preparing to snag the perfect place to sit down and watch the phenomenon pass over for months, booking flights into the 13-state path of totality from all over the country and causing some areas to declare a local state of emergency.

And with the way the roads are expected to look with double or triple the commuters — therefore double or triple the traffic — many are recommending travelers hunker down overnight at a hotel until the influx of people subsides.

While you might be able to find a couple of Airbnb's left on the short-term rental market, here's a couple more hotels in or near the path of totality that are still expected to have availability for less than $200 a night. Plus, if you want to travel closer to the centerline, these hotels outside of Toledo offer the convenience of just hopping onto I-75 and driving south.

Tru by Hilton Monroe MI

This hotel is about 14 miles up I-75 from the eclipse's path of totality.

Location: 1731 N Dixie Hwy, Monroe, MI 48162

Distance from centerline: about 92 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 37 miles

Price: starting at $139

Courtyard by Marriott Toledo North

Location: 5875 Hagman Rd, Toledo, OH 43612

Distance from centerline: about 76 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 53 miles

Price: starting at $143 a night

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Toledo South

Location: 9790 Clark Dr, Rossford, OH 43460

Distance from centerline: about 61 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 69 miles

Price: starting at $151

Baymont by Wyndham Perrysburg

Location: 27441 Helen Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Distance from centerline: about 59 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 70 miles

Price: starting at $72

Economy Inn

Location: 26054 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Distance from centerline: about 58 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 72 miles

Price: starting at $70 a night

Cedar Cove

Location: 1932 Cleveland Rd W, Sandusky, OH 44870

Distance from centerline: about 17 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 111 miles

Price: starting at $126 a night

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Location: 1290 Independence Dr, Napoleon, OH 43545

Distance from centerline: about 71 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 102 miles

Price: starting at $183 per night

Quality Inn

Location: 1068 Hotel Dr, Defiance, OH 43512

Distance from centerline: about 66 miles

Distance from Detroit: about 117 miles

Price: starting at $145

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where to find last-minute hotels to see the eclipse on April 8