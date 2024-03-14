Taking a bus to Toledo for the solar eclipse? Here's what else to do while you're there.

Looking for another, more adventurous way to see the solar eclipse on April 8?

Greyhound offers a bus route between Detroit and Toledo, starting at $17.99 one-way, that'll put you within the path of totality hours before the eclipse is supposed to pass over. While it may require some Ubering once you're in Toledo, it allows for just enough time for a quick day trip that'll bring you back to Detroit before sunset.

“This total eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, and Greyhound is excited to make it even more accessible for those hoping to experience it,” said Kai Boysan, Greyhound CEO in a news release.

The bus departs from the downtown Detroit bus station at 7 a.m. and arrives at the Toledo bus station at approximately 8:05 a.m.

Enjoy a nice breakfast to fill up your time, then find one of the numerous eclipse-related events scattered throughout the city:

Otherwise, check out the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Botanical Gardens, the National Museum of the Great Lakes, or keep strolling around downtown and enjoy whatever small businesses have to offer.

Whatever you decide, just make sure you're outdoors and ready with solar eclipse glasses around 3:13 p.m. when the total eclipse passes over Toledo.

Then hurry back over to the Toledo bus station if you want to catch the first Greyhound bus back to Detroit at 4:30 p.m., scheduled to arrive at 5:40 p.m. The next bus doesn't leave until 9:25 p.m., set to arrive in Detroit at 10:30 p.m. Or stay the night in a nearby hotel or Airbnb and catch a bus the next day.

Lastly, just a word of advice: Don't forget to bring a phone charger to charge your phone whenever you can throughout the day.

