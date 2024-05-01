Where does Knox County stand among Tennessee's fastest growing counties? Hint, it's high

We all know Knox County's population is growing. It's going to have 80,000 more people in 2045 than it does right now.

But is it the fastest-growing county in Tennessee?

Not quite. That title belongs to Rutherford County. But Knox County has the second-fastest growing population in terms of total people added, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And it passed the half-million mark.

Knox County's population increased by 5,289 people from 2022 to 2023, growing from 495,380 people to 500,669, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Rutherford County blew Knox County out of the water. It's smaller, but still grew by 6,419 people from 2022 to 2023. Hamilton County was a close third, growing by 5,262 people in that timeframe.

What are the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee?

Rank County 2022 Population 2023 Population Change 1 Rutherford 360,682 367,101 6,419 2 Knox 495,380 500,669 5,289 3 Hamilton 374,602 379,864 5,262 4 Wilson 158,593 163,674 5,081 5 Davidson 707,351 712,334 4,983 6 Montgomery 234,899 239,872 4,973 7 Sumner 203,721 207,994 4,273 8 Williamson 260,738 264,460 3,722 9 Maury 107,996 110,760 2,764 10 Loudon 58,244 60,591 2,347

How will Knox County's population grow?

Knox County has been a popular place for people to move to in recent years.

Knox News has talked to many new residents about why they moved to the area. There are a variety of reasons, from job opportunities to general lifestyle changes to retirement. East Tennessee's natural beauty and vibrancy of the community were other common themes.

Knox County has had an annual growth rate of 1.16% since 2019, according to the Boyd Center.

It's impossible to predict exactly how many people will live in Knox County decades from now, but two key datasets from local organizations can give a good idea of how the growth will continue: the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization and the University of Tennessee Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research.

The Boyd Center has a slightly different projection for 2024's population than the Census, estimating a population of 493,617

Their projections for Knox County's population by 2045 are:

Boyd Center: 577,721

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization: 570,352

The Boyd Center numbers extend out to 2070, when it projects the county will have 685,291 residents.

