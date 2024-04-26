Where do Asheville, Buncombe, Western NC high schools rank on US News & World Report list?
Where do public high schools in Western North Carolina rank among all high schools in the the state? The new, 2024-25 high school rankings from U.S. News & World Report's "Best High Schools in North Carolina" report is out.
Key factors were used to determine each high school's placement, such as college readiness, state assessment proficiency, and underserved student performance.
Two Buncombe County Schools high schools, Community High School and Middle College, were not rated.
How were the rankings determined?
U.S. News & World Report collected data from nearly 25,000 high schools across 50 states, including the District of Columbia, to determine where each high school ranked. Using the "Best High Schools Methodology," the report focused on the following six key areas among nearly 17,660 schools:
College Readiness, 30%: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.
State Assessment Proficiency, 20%: Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.
State Assessment Performance, 20%: How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.
Underserved Student Performance, 10%: Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.
College Curriculum Breadth, 10%: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.
Graduation Rate, 10%: The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.
Where did Asheville City Schools high schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?
No. 47 - School of Inquiry and Life Sciences
No. 92 - Asheville High School
Where did Buncombe County Schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?
No. 23 - Nesbitt Discovery Academy
No. 103 - Roberson High School
No. 125 - Reynolds High School
No. 137 - North Buncombe High School
No. 167 - Owen High School
No. 197 - Enka High School
No. 258 - Buncombe County Early College
No. 421 - Buncombe County Schools Virtual Academy
No. 451-576 - Erwin High School
Where did other WNC schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?
No. 69 - Watauga High School
No. 82 - Hendersonville High School
No. 120 - Brevard High School
No. 135 - Watauga Innovation Academy
No. 144 - Henderson County Early College
No. 149 - Pisgah High School
No. 157 - West Henderson High School
No. 159 - Haywood Early College
No. 176 - Mountain Heritage High School
No. 194 - Polk County High School
No. 211 - North Henderson High School
No. 229 - Tuscola High School
No. 243 - Macon Early College High School
No. 246 - Jackson County Early College
No. 261 - McDowell Early College
No. 270 - Mayland Early College
No. 276 - Rosman High School
No. 290 - Murphy High School
No. 300 - Franklin High School
No. 309 - Swain County High School
No. 320 - Highlands School
No. 329 - Smoky Mountain High School
No. 335 - Madison Early College High School
No. 344 - Tri-County Early College High School
No. 346 - McDowell Academy for Innovation
No. 356 - East Henderson High School
No. 387 - Mitchell High School
No. 415 - Robbinsville High School
No. 417 - Hayesville High School
No. 451-576 - Madison High School, McDowell High School, McDowell Virtual Academy, Andrews High School, Hiwassee Dam High School
What are the top rated NC high schools on US News & World Report?
The Early College at Guilford, Greensboro
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, Greensboro
Onslow Early College, Jacksonville
Raleigh Charter High School
Woods Charter, Chapel Hill
Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, Cary
Philip J. Weaver Ed Center, Greensboro
Discovery High School, Newton
Green Level High, Cary
Highland School of Technology, Gastonia
