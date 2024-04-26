Where do Asheville, Buncombe, Western NC high schools rank on US News & World Report list?

Where do public high schools in Western North Carolina rank among all high schools in the the state? The new, 2024-25 high school rankings from U.S. News & World Report's "Best High Schools in North Carolina" report is out.

Key factors were used to determine each high school's placement, such as college readiness, state assessment proficiency, and underserved student performance.

Two Buncombe County Schools high schools, Community High School and Middle College, were not rated.

How were the rankings determined?

U.S. News & World Report collected data from nearly 25,000 high schools across 50 states, including the District of Columbia, to determine where each high school ranked. Using the "Best High Schools Methodology," the report focused on the following six key areas among nearly 17,660 schools:

College Readiness, 30%: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

State Assessment Proficiency, 20%: Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

State Assessment Performance, 20%: How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance, 10%: Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth, 10%: The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.

Graduation Rate, 10%: The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

Where did Asheville City Schools high schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?

No. 47 - School of Inquiry and Life Sciences

No. 92 - Asheville High School

Where did Buncombe County Schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?

No. 23 - Nesbitt Discovery Academy

No. 103 - Roberson High School

No. 125 - Reynolds High School

No. 137 - North Buncombe High School

No. 167 - Owen High School

No. 197 - Enka High School

No. 258 - Buncombe County Early College

No. 421 - Buncombe County Schools Virtual Academy

No. 451-576 - Erwin High School

Where did other WNC schools rank on US News & World Report NC list?

No. 69 - Watauga High School

No. 82 - Hendersonville High School

No. 120 - Brevard High School

No. 135 - Watauga Innovation Academy

No. 144 - Henderson County Early College

No. 149 - Pisgah High School

No. 157 - West Henderson High School

No. 159 - Haywood Early College

No. 176 - Mountain Heritage High School

No. 194 - Polk County High School

No. 211 - North Henderson High School

No. 229 - Tuscola High School

No. 243 - Macon Early College High School

No. 246 - Jackson County Early College

No. 261 - McDowell Early College

No. 270 - Mayland Early College

No. 276 - Rosman High School

No. 290 - Murphy High School

No. 300 - Franklin High School

No. 309 - Swain County High School

No. 320 - Highlands School

No. 329 - Smoky Mountain High School

No. 335 - Madison Early College High School

No. 344 - Tri-County Early College High School

No. 346 - McDowell Academy for Innovation

No. 356 - East Henderson High School

No. 387 - Mitchell High School

No. 415 - Robbinsville High School

No. 417 - Hayesville High School

No. 451-576 - Madison High School, McDowell High School, McDowell Virtual Academy, Andrews High School, Hiwassee Dam High School

What are the top rated NC high schools on US News & World Report?

The Early College at Guilford, Greensboro STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, Greensboro Onslow Early College, Jacksonville Raleigh Charter High School Woods Charter, Chapel Hill Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, Cary Philip J. Weaver Ed Center, Greensboro Discovery High School, Newton Green Level High, Cary Highland School of Technology, Gastonia

