When is the last day of school in Asheville, Buncombe, Western NC school districts?
Despite Western North Carolina's recent cold snap, summer break for public schools isn't far off. Here's what to know about vacation dates.
When is the last day of school at Asheville City Schools?
The last day of the school year at Asheville City Schools in 2024 is June 7. Summer break in the district lasts almost three months, with school starting up again on Aug. 26.
When is the last day of school at Buncombe County Schools?
The last day of the school year at Buncombe County Schools in 2024 is June 10. Like Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County schools start up again on Aug. 26.
When is the last day of school in WNC districts?
Here are the last day of school dates for other WNC schools:
Avery County Schools: May 30
Cherokee County Schools: May 24
Clay County Schools: May 24
Graham County Schools: May 30
Haywood County Schools: May 31
Henderson County Schools: May 24
Jackson County Schools: May 24
Macon County Schools: May 24
Madison County Schools: May 24
McDowell County Schools: June 7
Mitchell County Schools: May 24
Polk County Schools: May 24
Swain County Schools: May 31
Transylvania County Schools: June 7
Watauga County Schools: June 4
Yancey County Schools: May 24
What school district is in Asheville?
There are two districts in Asheville: Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools.
Buncombe County Schools in Asheville:
Charles C. Bell Elementary
Emma Elementary
Haw Creek Elementary
Johnston Elementary
Oakley Elementary
Sand Hill-Venable Elementary
W. W. Estes Elementary
West Buncombe Elementary
Woodfin Elementary
Charles T. Koontz Intermediate
Joe P. Eblen Intermediate
A.C. Reynolds Middle
C.A. Erwin Middle
A.C. Reynolds High
Clyde A. Erwin High
Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy
T.C. Roberson High
Buncombe County Early College
Buncombe County Middle College
Buncombe County Center for Career Innovation
Progressive Education Program
Asheville City Schools:
Claxton Elementary School
Hall Fletcher Elementary School
Ira B. Jones Elementary School
Isaac Dickson Elementary School
Lucy S. Herring Elementary School
Asheville Middle School
Asheville High School
Montford North Star Academy
School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville
