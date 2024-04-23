When is the last day of school in Asheville, Buncombe, Western NC school districts?

Despite Western North Carolina's recent cold snap, summer break for public schools isn't far off. Here's what to know about vacation dates.

When is the last day of school at Asheville City Schools?

The last day of the school year at Asheville City Schools in 2024 is June 7. Summer break in the district lasts almost three months, with school starting up again on Aug. 26.

When is the last day of school at Buncombe County Schools?

The last day of the school year at Buncombe County Schools in 2024 is June 10. Like Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County schools start up again on Aug. 26.

When is the last day of school in WNC districts?

Here are the last day of school dates for other WNC schools:

Avery County Schools : May 30

Cherokee County Schools: May 24

Clay County Schools : May 24

Graham County Schools : May 30

Haywood County Schools : May 31

Henderson County Schools: May 24

Jackson County Schools: May 24

Macon County Schools: May 24

Madison County Schools: May 24

McDowell County Schools: June 7

Mitchell County Schools: May 24

Polk County Schools : May 24

Swain County Schools : May 31

Transylvania County Schools : June 7

Watauga County Schools : June 4

Yancey County Schools: May 24

What school district is in Asheville?

There are two districts in Asheville: Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools.

Buncombe County Schools in Asheville:

Charles C. Bell Elementary

Emma Elementary

Haw Creek Elementary

Johnston Elementary

Oakley Elementary

Sand Hill-Venable Elementary

W. W. Estes Elementary

West Buncombe Elementary

Woodfin Elementary

Charles T. Koontz Intermediate

Joe P. Eblen Intermediate

A.C. Reynolds Middle

C.A. Erwin Middle

A.C. Reynolds High

Clyde A. Erwin High

Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy

T.C. Roberson High

Buncombe County Early College

Buncombe County Middle College

Buncombe County Center for Career Innovation

Progressive Education Program

Asheville City Schools:

Claxton Elementary School

Hall Fletcher Elementary School

Ira B. Jones Elementary School

Isaac Dickson Elementary School

Lucy S. Herring Elementary School

Asheville Middle School

Asheville High School

Montford North Star Academy

School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

