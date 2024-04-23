When is the last day of school in Asheville, Buncombe, Western NC school districts?

Iris Seaton, Asheville Citizen Times
Despite Western North Carolina's recent cold snap, summer break for public schools isn't far off. Here's what to know about vacation dates.

When is the last day of school at Asheville City Schools?

The last day of the school year at Asheville City Schools in 2024 is June 7. Summer break in the district lasts almost three months, with school starting up again on Aug. 26.

When is the last day of school at Buncombe County Schools?

The last day of the school year at Buncombe County Schools in 2024 is June 10. Like Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County schools start up again on Aug. 26.

When is the last day of school in WNC districts?

Here are the last day of school dates for other WNC schools:

  • Avery County Schools: May 30

  • Cherokee County Schools: May 24

  • Clay County Schools: May 24

  • Graham County Schools: May 30

  • Haywood County Schools: May 31

  • Henderson County Schools: May 24

  • Jackson County Schools: May 24

  • Macon County Schools: May 24

  • Madison County Schools: May 24

  • McDowell County Schools: June 7

  • Mitchell County Schools: May 24

  • Polk County Schools: May 24

  • Swain County Schools: May 31

  • Transylvania County Schools: June 7

  • Watauga County Schools: June 4

  • Yancey County Schools: May 24

What school district is in Asheville?

There are two districts in Asheville: Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools.

Buncombe County Schools in Asheville:

  • Charles C. Bell Elementary

  • Emma Elementary

  • Haw Creek Elementary

  • Johnston Elementary

  • Oakley Elementary

  • Sand Hill-Venable Elementary

  • W. W. Estes Elementary

  • West Buncombe Elementary

  • Woodfin Elementary

  • Charles T. Koontz Intermediate

  • Joe P. Eblen Intermediate

  • A.C. Reynolds Middle

  • C.A. Erwin Middle

  • A.C. Reynolds High

  • Clyde A. Erwin High

  • Martin L. Nesbitt Discovery Academy

  • T.C. Roberson High

  • Buncombe County Early College

  • Buncombe County Middle College

  • Buncombe County Center for Career Innovation

  • Progressive Education Program

Asheville City Schools:

  • Claxton Elementary School

  • Hall Fletcher Elementary School

  • Ira B. Jones Elementary School

  • Isaac Dickson Elementary School

  • Lucy S. Herring Elementary School

  • Asheville Middle School

  • Asheville High School

  • Montford North Star Academy

  • School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville

