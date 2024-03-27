WFISD biology teacher honored with first Sund award

The first recipient of the Roberta Faulkner Sund Award is Dr. Anita Lang, an honors biology teacher at Wichita Falls High School.

Lang was surprised with the award Thursday morning.

"Dr. Lang goes above and beyond to help our students grow academically and achieve success," Principal Laurie Kinne said.

Wichita Falls High School Ninth and Tenth grade teacher Dr. Anita Lang, is emotional after receiving flowers for being awarded the Roberta Faulkner Sund Award on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The new Roberta Faulkner Sund Award is named for a longtime Wichita Falls ISD educator who taught both chemistry and German and bestows a $1,000 monetary award on the educator.

Kinne said Lang is her students' biggest cheerleader in class and encourages them to strive for excellence in everything.

"Not only does she encourage students on our campus, but she encourages her fellow teachers as well," Kinne said.

Lang had two first-year science teachers in her department this school year, and she met with them throughout each work day to help and encourage them, Kinne said.

She assisted them with navigating the computer and handling issues involving discipline, parents and grading. In addition, Lang shared lesson plans, activities and ideas with the new teachers to help improve instruction in their classrooms.

Wichita Falls High School Ninth and Tenth grade teacher, Dr. Anita Lang, is handed a plaque after being announced as the Roberta Faulkner Sund award recipient..

"She also offered a listening ear when they just needed to vent about their frustrations as a first year teacher," Kinne said. "She was not only an excellent mentor to our two new science teachers, but she is now also one of their closest friends on our campus."

Lang also works hard to improve Old High's biology STAAR scores, Kinne said.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness figures into state accountability ratings for each public campus and school district.

Dr. Eldon Harold Sund made a donation to the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation in honor of his wife, Roberta.

Because of Roberta's love for science, her husband decided to honor her by awarding one high school science teacher each year with a $1,000 monetary award for their dedication to teaching science.

Roberta and her twin sister, Rogene Henderson, wrote a memoir released in 2018, “Roberta and Rogene: The Intrepid Faulkner Twins from Texas,” about their lives in science, families and travel experiences.

Roberta graduated from Texas Christian University in 1955 after majoring in both chemistry and biology, along with a double minor in math and German.

Roberta earned a master's degree in biochemistry and taught chemistry and German from 1968 to 1992. In 1983, she was honored with the West Award for Teaching Excellence while teaching at WFISD.

She also taught for two years in London at Southbank American International School.

