Wichita Falls residents are invited to watch the total eclipse of the sun April 8 at a Total Eclipse in the Park event in Park Central at Eighth and Scott streets across from the Big Blue Building downtown.

The event from noon to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Downtown Wichita Falls Development. Attendees are invited to bring lunches and picnic baskets.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, but it’s only visible in its totality in a narrow band.

Wichita Falls residents are invited to Park Central downtown to view the solar eclipse.

That path will enter the U.S. in South Texas and travel across the state in a southwest to northeast trajectory. More people in Texas will be able to witness the total eclipse than any other state.

But while people in Kerrville, Waco and part of the Dallas area will see a total or near total eclipse, people in Wichita Falls will not. The city will experience a partial eclipse.

People here will have to take precautions to protect their eyes, meaning only ISO-certified-safe solar eclipse glasses and viewers should be used to look toward the sun.

Some of those glasses will be available at the park on a first come, first serve basis.

Total eclipses have side effects. AAA warns travel on U.S. highways will be busier as millions of Americans drive to optimal spots for viewing. The Federal Aviation Administration has alerted pilots about possible flight delays because of increased volume at airports near the eclipse’s path.

Total eclipses of the sun are rare. The next visible one to cross the U.S. after April will be Aug. 23, 2044.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichitans invited to Total Eclipse in the Park