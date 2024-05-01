Western heritage on-brand at HSU as thousands descend on campus for annual showcase

Even for regular Western Heritage Day fans, this year's event at Hardin-Simmons University was a busy one.

Not to be confused with the Taylor County Expo Center's Western Heritage Classic, which will be held next week, HSU's Western Heritage Day is geared toward educating elementary school students about their pioneer forerunners in the Big Country.

Students pet a partially-sheared sheep brought to Western Heritage Day at Hardin-Simmons University by Steve Estes, Texas AgriLife extension agent for Taylor County, on April 25. Each year the university invites schoolchildren from across the Big Country to learn about pioneer life in the region’s early years.

Classes of schoolchildren visit a variety of stations set up around Anderson Lawn, each spotlighting something about frontier life.

Students learned how to lasso a roping dummy or watched as metal brands burned the letters "HSU" into keepsake wooden blocks. Elsewhere, kids climbed inside a frontier "jail" while others snacked on authentic chuck wagon's biscuits and beans made over a cooking fire.

Nick Edwards uses a cattle brand to burn the Hardin-Simmons University initials into blocks of wood for Western Heritage Day at HSU April 25.

HSU reported over 4,000 students came for Western Heritage Day. From Ranger to Roscoe, Winters to Knox City, 40 different schools from across the Big Country were represented.

As mentioned, the Expo Center's Western Heritage Classic will unofficially continue the theme, kicking off with the parade at 6:30 p.m. May 9.

Cowboy Band trumpeters Jarett Daniel (left) and Tim Baek lock arms and spin during a pause in their part of the band’s performance during Western Heritage Day at Hardin-Simmons University April 25.

Due to construction on Cypress Street, the 2024 parade will turn right after exiting the Pine Street underpass on North First Street, turn left on Walnut Street, make a left again on North Sixth Street, then proceed south on Pine and exit the parade beneath the underpass once again.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Thousands descend on HSU campus for Western Heritage Day