Batter up! Kiwanis serve up comfort for annual all-you-can-eat Pancake Day

They went like hotcakes because, well, they were.

Jeff Goodin loads a griddle up with batter during the Kiwanis Club of Abilene’s Pancake Day at the Abilene Convention Center Saturday.

The Abilene Kiwanis Club held its annual Pancake Day Saturday at the Abilene Convention Center.

Flapjack fans had two opportunities to get their syrup on, first from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and then later from 4-7 p.m. for those daredevils making breakfast into dinner.

Gayla Mize, dressed for Pancake Day at the Abilene Convention Center Saturday, chats with some of the younger members of the crowd.

Along with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, syrup and assorted breakfast beverages, diners were also treated to musical entertainment and could bid on donated items in a silent auction.

Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes cook on a griddle Saturday in the Abilene Convention Center. The Abilene Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day bolsters the fund the group uses to assist children’s charities and other causes throughout the year.

Proceeds from the event help the Kiwanis support a diverse array of charities and groups in need throughout the year.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Batter up! Kiwanis serve up comfort for annual Pancake Day