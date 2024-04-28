Batter up! Kiwanis serve up comfort for annual all-you-can-eat Pancake Day
They went like hotcakes because, well, they were.
The Abilene Kiwanis Club held its annual Pancake Day Saturday at the Abilene Convention Center.
Flapjack fans had two opportunities to get their syrup on, first from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and then later from 4-7 p.m. for those daredevils making breakfast into dinner.
Along with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, syrup and assorted breakfast beverages, diners were also treated to musical entertainment and could bid on donated items in a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event help the Kiwanis support a diverse array of charities and groups in need throughout the year.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Batter up! Kiwanis serve up comfort for annual Pancake Day