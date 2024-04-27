City of Abilene announces delay in splash pad openings as repairs continue

The city of Abilene issued a press release Friday, announcing delays for opening the six splash pads.

Due to mechanical issues, the popular water features will not open as scheduled on Saturday, according to the third-party company that manages the city’s aquatics programs.

Paizly Lopez, 7, raises her hands against the water as the bucket drops on her at the Stevenson Park Splash Pad July 21, 2020. City officials were notified Friday by the third-party company managing Abilene's splash pads that there will be a delay in opening them for the summer due to ongoing repairs.

As repairs are completed, updated information and opening dates for each location will be shared. The May 3 ribbon cutting for the Coach James Valentine splash pad at 1317 N. Pioneer Dr., the city’s newest location, will be rescheduled.

Adventure Cove’s planned opening date of May 18 is not affected and the regular season there will begin May 25.

For updated information, check Abilenetx.gov/aquatics, and the City of Abilene’s latest social media announcements.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: City announces delay in splash pad openings as repairs continue