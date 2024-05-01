Wild Abilene: Cedar Creek Waterway connects city's urban and natural worlds together

A breezy morning couldn't deter dozens from dedicating the Cedar Creek Waterway trailhead April 27.

Winds and overcast skies countered the touch of springtime humidity in the air, setting the perfect conditions for walking the nearly two-mile concrete trail on Abilene's eastern side.

Andrew Wheeler photographs his 5-year-old son Anderson as they stop at a water station along the newly-opened Cedar Creek Waterway trail April 27.

Located about half a mile from Treadaway Boulevard on the north side of East South 11th Street in the 100 block, a paved parking lot now greets visitors to the trailhead. At its entrance is a solar-powered emergency station to call for assistance, as well as a bicycle repair stand complete with attached tools and a manual air pump.

City of Abilene Parks & Recreation Department employees cut the ribbon as the Abilene Redcoats dedicate the Cedar Creek Waterway trail April 27.

The $1 million project was funded as part of the 2015 bond approved by voters. The path has been the location for the Mayor's Hikes over the years, which has helped sustain interest in the project and familiarized it with families around the city.

A family walks the concrete trail along the Cedar Creek Waterway April 27.

Along with the emergency stations, the trail also has a water fountain about midway through. The feature accommodates dogs as well as humans, offering an ankle-level basin for pooches to quench their thirst, as well as a traditional basin and spigot for refilling water bottles.

Primrose blooms along the banks of Cedar Creek Saturday April 27.

The concrete trail winds beneath a Union Pacific railroad trestle, and hikers will be protected from any potential debris falling from the overhead tracks by a steel awning.

One of the solar-powered emergency contact stations located along the Cedar Creek Waterway April 27. Police officers riding bicycles were also seen on the trail Saturday.

Most of the graffiti on the trestle supports has been covered as well.

