West Seneca School Board Members voted 'Yes' on adopted budget proposal
West Seneca School Board Members voted 'Yes' on adopted budget proposal
West Seneca School Board Members voted 'Yes' on adopted budget proposal
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.
Tim Goltser and Curtis Mason have been building things together since high school, when the two were the co-captains of their school's robotics team. In college, Goltser and Mason teamed up to create an app -- Hang, for scheduling hangouts with friends -- with Sean Doherty, who Mason had met while an undergrad at Boston University. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goltser and Mason -- along with Doherty -- felt the entrepreneurial itch strike again.
The Oversight Board, Meta's semi-independent policy council, is turning its attention to how the company's social platforms are handling explicit, AI-generated images. Tuesday, it announced investigations into two separate cases over how Instagram in India and Facebook in the U.S. handled AI-generated images of public figures after Meta's systems fell short on detecting and responding to the explicit content. In both cases, the sites have now taken down the media.
Be a backyard big shot this summer... or just look like one!
Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo shows, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
These are today's mortgage rates. While rates are up since last week, they're actually about 70 basis points lower than six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
The Blink Mini 2 home security camera is 25 percent off in both colors — black and white — in a deal on Amazon, bringing the already budget-friendly system down to just $30. It can be used indoors or outdoors.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from knives to patio string lights and more.
This week's best tech deals include the MacBook Air M2 for $849, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $179 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40, among others.
Crude prices soared Friday on speculation of an imminent attack on Israeli targets by Iran or its proxies as soon as Saturday.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Over 48,000 customers agree that these covers will help you experience the life-changing magic of contained and covered cords.
8BitDo's Ultimate Controller with charging dock is currently on sale for $56. That's 20 percent off and a solid deal on one of the best third-party gamepads around.