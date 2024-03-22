Weekend washout in Bucks County? Weather forecast calls for heavy rain, winds

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service estimated that 1 to3 inches of rain will fall across Bucks County on Saturday.

The weather service has since revised and upgraded that earlier forecast, and it's safe to say that you're going to need a bigger umbrella.

"It's going to be quite a wet day on Saturday. We are expecting 2-4 inches widespread throughout Bucks County, and locally, some places may get more than 4 inches," said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "And it will be quite windy as well. We will see gusting winds of 35 to 45 mph Saturday night heading into Sunday."

Lee said the expected rain and could have a significant effect on Bucks County.

"With all the rain that's going to occur, we are definitely concerned with flooding on streets, in poor drainage areas and in low-lying areas," Lee said. "We are also watching for all that rainfall running off into rivers, banks and streams, and that may lead to localized roads being closed. You could see side roads, main roads and roads that are flood-prone being flooded by this storm."

Likewise, Lee said the wind will be a concern, particularly as the storm moves out Saturday evening.

"The strongest wind gust will be around 35 to 45 mph as the storm exits. The strongest winds occur Saturday night into Sunday," Lee said. "As a result, isolated power outages can happen due to downed power lines. And with that amount or rain saturating the soil, it makes trees that much looser, so we could see some downed trees."

Lee said the storm should move out by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service also issued a flood watch that will be in effect through at least Sunday evening.

As of Friday morning, the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 10.48 feet, and is expected to reach 13 feet Sunday morning. Flood stage is 20 feet.

Also as of Friday morning, the water level for the Nehsaminy Creek at Langhorne stood at 1.5 feet, and is expected to surge to 7.7 feet on Saturday before receding. Flood stage is 9 feet.

The weather service pushed an alert on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to alert resident of the enhanced forecast.

🌧️🌬️ Widespread heavy rainfall leading to some areas of flooding will develop tonight through Saturday. The 2-3" of rainfall will challenge daily and monthly rainfall records. Strong winds may also leads to some downed trees or power outages. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/ALsvL7zRZe — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 22, 2024

Saturday's storm leads to a sunny, yet brisk, Sunday

Even with the rain, Saturday's high should hover around 54 degrees, according to the weather service's forecast for Bucks County.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but breezy, with highs around 51 degrees with sustained winds around 25 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with highs nearing 51 degrees on both days.

There's a slight chance of rain late next week.

Weekend Easter egg hunts in Bucks County

There are a few Easter egg hunts scheduled for this weekend in Bucks County. One has already announced a rain date, and it's best to check with these other organizers and institutions before heading out:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt : 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at North Branch Park, 207 Park Ave., Chalfont. A photo session with the Easter Bunny will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the Easter egg hunt will begin at 10. This is a free event, but and cash and non-perishable items will be accepted as donations, which will benefit the New Britain Food Pantry.

Wycombe Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the First Baptist Church of Wycombe, 4174 Township Line Road in Furlong. Organizers say this free event will also include food, crafts and face-painting.

Langhorne Borough Easter Egg Hunt : 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mayors Park, Maple Ave. and Route 413 in Langhorne. This Easter egg hunt is for children between the ages of 2 and 11. The rain date is Saturday, March 30.

Easter Egg Hunt at Styer Orchard : 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Styer Orchard, 97 Styer Lane in Langhorne. Along with the egg hunt, there will also be arts and crafts photo opportunitties with the Easter Bunny. Lunch will be avialable for purchase from the Styer Market.

Fireside Easter Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Fireside Inn, 237 Elmwood Ave. in Feasterville. Space is limited for this event, and it is suggested parents call the Fireside Inn at 215-357-9874 to reserve a spot.

