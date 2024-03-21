Heading out in Bucks County? Pack an umbrella on Saturday, and a windbreaker on Sunday

The topsy-turvy start to spring in Bucks County continues this weekend, as it will rain for most of the day on Saturday before giving way to a sunny, yet breezy Sunday.

High temperatures on both days should hover around 50 degrees, but each day will feel much different.

"It could be a pretty wet weekend for southern Bucks County," said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "There's a coastal storm developing, and that will bring a decent amount of rain across the area.

"It looks like generally, Bucks County will get 1-3 inches of rain, and there could be higher amounts toward southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey," Lee added. "Some locations could see higher amounts. The further south you are, the more rain you'll get."

The heaviest rain should taper off around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday's rain may lead to localized flooding in Bucks County

Lee said Saturday's continual rainfall could lead to flooding in some areas.

"There's going to be a risk of flooding on roadways and in drainage areas," Lee said. "Local rivers and creeks could flood, but that depends on where the heaviest rain fall occurs."

Huge upgrade coming to Styler Orchard: Styer Orchards readies for spring with huge additions to fields. Here's the plan

As of Wednesday afternoon, the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 10.7 feet, and isn't expected to rise much through Saturday. Flood stage is 20 feet.

Likewise, the water level of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne stood at 1.56 feet on Wednesday afternoon, and is not expected to rise above 2 feet through Saturday. The flood stage is 9 feet.

Weekend Easter egg hunts in Bucks County

There are a few Easter egg hunts scheduled for this weekend in Bucks County. One has already announced a rain date, and it's best to check with these other organizers and institutions before heading out:

Annual Easter Egg Hunt : 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at North Branch Park, 207 Park Ave., Chalfont. A photo session with the Easter Bunny will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the Easter egg hunt will begin at 10. This is a free event, but and cash and non-perishable items will be accepted as donations, which will benefit the New Britain Food Pantry.

Wycombe Community Easter Egg Hunt : 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the First Baptist Church of Wycombe, 4174 Township Line Road in Furlong. Organizers say this free event will also include food, crafts and face-painting.

Langhorne Borough Easter Egg Hunt : 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mayors Park, Maple Ave. and Route 413 in Langhorne. This Easter egg hunt is for children between the ages of 2 and 11. The rain date is Saturday, March 30.

Easter Egg Hunt at Styer Orchard : 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Styer Orchard, 97 Styer Lane in Langhorne. Along with the egg hunt, there will also be arts and crafts photo opportunitties with the Easter Bunny. Lunch will be avialable for purchase from the Styer Market.

Fireside Easter Egg Hunt: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Fireside Inn, 237 Elmwood Ave. in Feasterville. Space is limited for this event, and it is suggested parents call the Fireside Inn at 215-357-9874 to reserve a spot.

Kristina Early, of Doylestown, walks back to her car with her three kids, Lina, 6, left, Dax, 2, center, and Ace, 4, after getting their free cups of Italian ice at Rita's of Doylestown on the first day of spring, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Spring events in Bucks County: Check out these 50 Easter and other spring events in Bucks County

Calm, dry weather to start next week

Lee said Sunday evening through at least Tuesday should be calm in Bucks County.

According to the weather service's forecast for Bucks County, Monday should be mostly sunny with highs nearing 51 degrees, and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures again nearing 51 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Spring showers split weekend weather in Bucks County