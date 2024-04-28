Weekend reads: New session, new poll, recordkeeping discrepancies, and Duke’s new carbon plan

North Carolina State Capitol Photo: Clayton Henkel

NC General Assembly’s “short session” convenes

The Legislative Building

The North Carolina Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh (Photo: Clayton Henkel)

By Staff

The North Carolina General Assembly returns to Raleigh today for the 2024 “short session” — a session that figures to feature debates over familiar topics like public and higher education and funding for state agencies, as well as new proposals to expand legalized gambling and to further restrict access to certain substances linked to drug abuse.

Big ticket budget items

As NC Newsline reported last week, the session will convene at a time in which the state faces big challenges in meeting its obligations and commitments for providing core public services. [Read more...]

New poll shows AG Josh Stein widening gap over Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in NC’s governor’s race

Attorney General Josh Stein (L) leads Lt. Governor Mark Robinson (R) in the latest Meredith College poll. (Courtesy photos)

By Clayton Henkel

With six and a half months before Election Day, the latest Meredith College poll shows Democrat Josh Stein gaining a bit more ground over Republican Mark Robinson in North Carolina’s gubernatorial contest. Stein now leads Robinson 45%-36% — up from a five percentage point advantage in February. [Read more…]

DHHS cites nonprofit operated by Lt. Governor’s wife for recordkeeping discrepancies

Yolanda Hill Robinson with husband Lt. Governor Mark Robinson

Yolanda Hill Robinson with husband Lt. Governor Mark Robinson celebrating his primary victory on March 2, 2024. (Screengrab from Robinson’s campaign YouTube channel)

By Ahmed Jallow

Documents obtained by Newsline show that Balanced Nutrition was cited for failing to properly track subsidized meals provided to childcare centers

Balanced Nutrition, Inc., a nonprofit operated by Yolanda Hill, the wife of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, failed to properly track the number of subsidized meals it provided to its participating childcare centers, according to a 2023 review by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and obtained by Newsline.

Earlier this month Hill informed clients that she was shutting down her nonprofit because of her husband’s campaign for governor, as reported by The Assembly, saying the demands of the campaign have become impossible for her to continue operating the nonprofit.[Read more...]

Duke Energy feeling the heat as public hearings continue this week on carbon plan

By Lisa Sorg

While monthly average carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere reached a record high of 425.4 parts per million last month, Duke Energy’s proposed carbon plan could delay legally required greenhouse gas reductions, rely on the expansion of natural gas, and burden low-income households with higher monthly energy bills — as much as 73%. [Read more…]

NC meets goal for zero-emissions vehicle registrations, falls short on energy usage in buildings

Electric car charging station (Getty Images)

By Lisa Sorg

In the time it takes to bake a potato in an oven — about an hour — the state of North Carolina spends $40,000 on energy costs for all of its 4,400 buildings. When the clock strikes midnight, the state will have run a $960,000 tab.

Now repeat those totals. Every day.[Read more…]

After complaint filed with HUD, owners of heirs’ property prevail in dispute with ReBuild NC

Seventy-four hurricane survivors are now eligible for homeowner recovery funds, according to a settlement between Legal Aid and ReBuild NC. (File photo: Lisa Sorg)

By Lisa Sorg and Greg Childress

ReBuild NC erroneously disqualified 74 hurricane survivors from its Homeowner Recovery Program because they could not prove they owned a share of heirs’ property, but those applicants are now eligible for assistance under an agreement announced April 25.

Legal Aid of North Carolina, which represented a homeowner whose application had been rejected, reached a conciliation and voluntary compliance agreement with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, also known as ReBuild NC. The agreement includes new rules to address challenges owners of heirs’ property face when applying for recovery assistance.[Read more...]

Anti-poverty advocates call on lawmakers to change course during legislative short session

NC Poor People's Campaign supporters

NC Poor People’s Campaign supporters march to the Legislative Building on April 24, 2024. (Photo: Greg Childress)

By Greg Childress

On Wednesday, nearly 200 supporters of the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign traveled to Raleigh to remind lawmakers returning for the legislative short session that low-income voters make up more than 41% of the state’s electorate.

If low-income eligible voters voted at the same rate as higher-income voters, campaign leaders warned, they could control the outcome of elections.[Read more.…]

Three thousand people were released from NC prisons to homelessness last year

Photo: Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector

By Kelan Lyons

About one in six people released from North Carolina prisons in 2023 were homeless, according to figures provided to NC Newsline — a rate the state hopes to cut in half by 2030.

That goal is one part of an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in January to improve reentry supports for people getting out of prison. In issuing that mandate, Cooper set a series of ambitious goals, enrolling North Carolina in a national initiative known as Reentry 2030.[Read more...]

Gun rights group calls on lawmakers to further loosen state firearm regulation

A woman holds a handgun in a fIrearms training class.

Gun advocates are urging Republicans in the supermajority to adopt permitless or “constitutional” concealed carry of handguns in North Carolina. (Photo of gun training by George Frey/Getty Images)

By Clayton Henkel

Members of Grass Roots North Carolina will be lobbying lawmakers on the opening day to pass “constitutional carry” for North Carolina. The gun rights group has been working behind the scenes, collecting signatures and on Wednesday will deliver a hand truck with thousands of petitions to Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger urging him to support a proposal to enshrine the freedom to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

In the last legislative session, lawmakers repealed North Carolina’s longstanding pistol purchase permit requirement and were quick to override Governor’s Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41.[Read more…]

When conservatives balk at scrutinizing public spending (commentary)

Benjamin Franklin's eyes peer through a trio of $100 bills

Conservatives who normally favor fine tooth oversight of public expenditures are taking a different stance in a couple of recent North Carolina cases. (Getty Images)

By Rob Schofield

Robinson nonprofit, crisis pregnancy centers resist oversight of how state dollars were spent

For many years, it’s been a mantra on the political right that state government should be “run like a business” – a business that’s lean and efficient, and in which any hint of waste and self-dealing must be aggressively investigated and rooted out.

Several years back, a Raleigh conservative think tank railed repeatedly against the state’s K-12 school lunch program on the grounds some children were receiving free or reduced-price school meals even though their parents had – perish the thought – managed to bump their household incomes above the rather pathetic eligibility threshold.[Read more…]

