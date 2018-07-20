The week Trump couldn't quite correct his own story

After a joint news conference, left, with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, 2018, President Trump heard from members of Congress at a meeting, right, in the White House on July 17. (Photos: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

For President Trump, it was a week of communication breakdowns.

Trump emerged from his summit with Vladimir Putin for a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, and promptly endorsed the Russian president’s denial that he had attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, contrary to the unanimous conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies.

“I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Trump’s jaw-dropping assertion sent shock waves throughout Washington and the world and prompted Dan Coats, his own director of national intelligence, to reaffirm what he has been saying for a year and a half about Russian interference in the campaign, adding that “it was important to take that stand on behalf of the intelligence community and on behalf of the American people.”

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security,” Coats said in a written statement.

With news outlets, members of Congress and the public expressing dismay over Trump’s performance at Putin’s side, the West Wing was left scrambling to try to contain the fallout.

Still, it took Trump more than 24 hours to attempt to clarify his comments. Reading from a prepared statement at the White House on Tuesday, Trump claimed he simply misspoke in Helsinki.

“I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” Trump said. “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia,’ sort of a double negative. So you can put that in and I think that probably clarifies things pretty good.”

Trump talked about his summit with Putin during a meeting with House Republicans at the White House on July 17, 2018. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images) More

What was far from clarified was Trump’s true beliefs about the findings of his intelligence agencies. While the president seemed more open to accepting their conclusions than he had in the past, he also continued to qualify his support and question their evidence.

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said. “Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

‘Trump Derangement Syndrome!’

On Wednesday morning, facing continued criticism over his ham-fisted attempt to clarify his Helsinki comments, Trump accused his critics of being “haters” who wanted to see his diplomatic efforts fail.

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” Trump tweeted. “They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

At a cabinet meeting later that day, Trump again tried to turn the page, telling reporters his recent meetings at the NATO summit in Brussels, in England with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and in Helsinki with Putin were all “a tremendous success.” But as the press pool was exiting the room, Trump was asked by ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega whether Moscow was “still targeting the United States.” The president shook his head and said “no.”

At a separate press briefing more than two hours later, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claimed the president “was saying ‘no’ to answering questions” rather than parroting Putin’s assurances once more.

“The president and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections, as they have done in the past,” Sanders said, noting that she had spoken with Trump after the Cabinet meeting.

When pressed by reporters about whether Trump had himself sought to clarify what his answer meant, Sanders said she was “interpreting what the president said.”