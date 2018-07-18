After Trump's defense of Putin, sighs of resignation — but nobody's resigning (yet)

After siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence services, President Trump found himself on the receiving end of some of the harshest intraparty criticism of his time in office. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called it “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” while former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said it was “disgraceful and detrimental.” Even Fox News, the president’s favorite channel, found itself unable to fully stand by the president, with anchor Neil Cavuto calling the performance “disgusting.”

This outrage led to calls that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats or Secretary of Defense James Mattis should resign in protest and reminders of how Trump began his term attacking the intelligence community, including comparing them to Nazis. One member of the administration reportedly replied “Good question” when asked by CNN if anyone would resign over the summit press conference. Others dismissed the idea. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said that a resignation from Mattis or Coats would be counterproductive, saying “It’s cutting your nose off in spite of your face when you have people who at least are giving good advice, whether the president takes it or not.”

As of Wednesday morning, no one had stepped down over Trump’s comments, but this again raises the question that many have asked throughout Trump’s term: Why stick around for the abuse from your boss and scorn from much of the public and the mainstream media, even longtime friends, possibly even your spouse? It is impossible to overstate the disdain for Trump and anyone associated with him in elite circles in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz doesn’t even have a job in the administration but recently complained that his endorsements of Trump’s legal position in the Russia probe are costing him prized invitations to cocktail parties on Martha’s Vineyard. What could possibly make it worth enduring such humiliation? Attorney General Jeff Sessions probably isn’t staying in his job out of loyalty to the president who has repeatedly bullied and taunted him. Does he stay out of a sense of duty to the nation, or loyalty to the administration’s policies? Should Coats remain despite being repeatedly undercut by the Oval Office because his replacement might not be as competent — or could resigning give him a larger platform to push back against the administration?

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrives at the Capitol for a Defense Subcommittee hearing in April. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) More

John McLaughlin, who served as both deputy and acting director of the CIA, told Yahoo News that government officials have been in a difficult situation since Trump took office.

“I think it’s a complicated question,” McLaughlin said when asked what factors a senior leader in the intelligence community should weigh when considering whether or not to resign on principle. “It’s the dilemma that has dogged people since this administration was created, which is: Do you serve in order to professionalize government in the midst of incredible partisan battling, or do you risk your reputation in doing so? And I think that’s the dilemma that most people struggle with. On balance I think we have to hope that qualified expert people that are manning important positions remain in them, because to vacate them opens up an imponderable question of what comes next.”

Michael Morell, who also served as deputy and acting CIA director, told CBS News that he thought Trump’s comments perhaps warranted a resignation from Coats.

“I do think that senior officials in the intelligence community need to ask themselves whether they can continue to serve this president and represent the men and women of the intelligence community in a way that’s positive,” said Morell.