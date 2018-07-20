Tornadoes rip through Iowa

Thousands of people were without power Friday after a flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

The storms even surprised weather forecasters when they hit the region Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a manufacturing plant and prompting the evacuation of a hospital.

In Marshalltown, where 10 people were injured, brick walls collapsed into the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the historic courthouse tumbled to the ground. Seven more people were hurt when a tornado hit a factory in Pella, though no deaths have been reported.

More than 5,800 customers remained without power in Marshalltown early Friday, and natural gas service has been shut down in part of the city, according to Alliant Energy. The utility said crews have been dispatched to repair damage and assess which areas can have gas service safely restored. (AP)

_____

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.