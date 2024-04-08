Weather Permitting: Fayetteville could see severe storms later this week

The Cape Fear region's final fling with frost is in the rear-view mirror as spring-like conditions return.

Of course, that means the potential for severe weather returns, as well.

Fayetteville will see temperatures climb into the 80s by mid-week, with a decent chance of severe storms following. But at least folks won't have to drag out protective covering for their gardens anymore.

Temperatures return to the 80s across the region.

Here's the setup

The high pressure that pumped chilly air into the Carolinas over the weekend has moved off to the east. That gives the Cape Fear region a milder southeast flow, and temperatures will quickly moderate.

With generally fair skies, Fayetteville will climb into the mid-70s on Tuesday, then up to 80 or so by Wednesday. There's a meager chance of light rain Tuesday evening, but I think it's more of a Piedmont issue.

Instead look for clouds Tuesday afternoon, which will hold us in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will stay above 60 across the region.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day. Warm, moist air will surge into the Carolinas ahead of a storm system over Texas. There's another slight chance of a stray shower across the region, but nothing to change plans over.

Severe weather is possible Thursday as a storm system approaches.

We're watching Thursday for a potential severe stretch of weather. Conditions could be setting up for a traditional high shear-low CAPE storm system arriving Thursday morning to afternoon. Timing will be important to determine the strength of the storms.

Right now, it appears the greater risk is to the south of Fayetteville, but the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a Level 2 risk four days out. That's usually a good indicator that some rough weather is on the way.

Stay tuned!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com of NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville, NC weather: Severe storms possible Thursday