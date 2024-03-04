Looking for sunny skies? Look elsewhere.

DREARY OPEN TO THE WEEK

We begin the new week with an overcast sky and temperatures in the low 40s. Over the course of Monday, there may be a few sprinkles, but it will generally remain an gray and dry day. Temperatures may climb 5-7 degrees, but no more than that. Rain showers will arrive by Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. Showers will be off and on into the evening with a period of steady rain during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 40s once again.

As we step into the midweek, expect temperatures to fluctuate a little bit. While Wednesday will similarly remain overcast, it’ll become a mild one with temperatures climbing to around 60 degrees. A few showers will enter the area as we approach the mid to late afternoon, but steady rain is not expected. Don’t get too comfortable with the warmth as we head into Thursday though.

DAMP AND COOL END TO THE WEEK

Thursday brings another round of wet weather, with showers persisting throughout the entire day. Anticipate periods of steady rain at times, keeping temperatures locked in the low to mid 40s. This may be a good soaker for some areas too. As temperatures fall into Friday morning, there is a chance that precip transitions to snow in the Worcester hills and southern New Hampshire. After a week of gray skies, we are likely to see the sun make a return by at least the second half of Friday. This comes ahead of our next chance for rain as soon as Saturday evening.