Wayne school district reports 42% drop in bullying cases. Here's how they did it

WAYNE — The number of bullying cases in local schools has decreased by more than 40% this year, reversing a sharp uptick in investigations from a year ago.

Scot Burkholder, the director of student support services for the K-12 district, said there were 129 cases reported through the first three weeks of April.

By contrast, Burkholder said, there were 222 bullying cases during the same time period last school year.

The reason for such a dramatic improvement is not due to a change in policy, rather principals and school counselors are now offering extra support by educating parents on the difference between conflicts and true bullying infractions, officials said.

Last school year’s high number of cases reflected a belief in a no-discretion approach — that all allegations of bullying, and all reports of students in distress, should be investigated, officials said.

“We continue to investigate all formal complaints and to work proactively to provide parents with the best support possible to help their children,” Burkholder said.

Nationwide, schools have seen more bullying cases since a return from the pandemic.

In December, the New Jersey Anti-Bullying Task Force reported 19,138 bullying investigations — a “staggering number” — in the 2021 school year. Most cases occurred in middle schools.

In the 2018 school year, the last full year before the pandemic, the task force reported 16,952 investigations.

The reduction in cases in Wayne was first announced by schools Superintendent Mark Toback at a Board of Education meeting on March 7.

Jennifer Montana, far left, the supervisor of health and wellness for the Wayne K-12 district, and school counselors at a showcase of their work in the lobby of the municipal building on Valley Road on April 18.

Officials made it a goal to cut the number of cases across the district by 10% this year after some parents exposed in public their concerns about alleged bullying at Anthony Wayne Middle School.

“We’re well ahead of pace in terms of meeting this goal,” Toback said.

To reach their objective, officials created presentations to enlighten families: awareness of social media, bullying prevention and emotional regulation.

The presentations were issued in a district newsletter and in a handout available at each school.

Jennifer Montana, the district supervisor of health and wellness, and a team of school counselors also set up tables in the lobby of the municipal building Thursday night to explain their work to parents entering a school board meeting.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey school district sees 42% reduction in bullying cases