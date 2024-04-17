Wayne County post-election audit shows no county inaccuracies

The Wayne County Board of Elections has completed the audit of votes cast in the March 19 primary election.

The audit, which took place on April 15, has been reported to the Ohio Secretary of State with 100% accuracy.

The post-election audit was conducted by completing a hand count of 5% of the ballots cast in the election for the Republican delegate-at-large and alternate-at-large to the National Convention, the Democratic Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – unexpired term ending Dec. 26, 2026, and the Republican Ohio state representative – 77th House District races.

A ballot drop box from the Wayne County Board of Elections

The hand count confirmed the official results as certified by the Board of Elections on April 8.

“Post-election audits are important,” said Julie Leathers Stahl. director. “Verifying a random sample of ballots confirms the accuracy of certified election results and provides assurance to Wayne County voters that their elections are accurate and honest.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County election board certifies primary vote count