Watch: Unruly passenger hauled off Manchester-Turkey flight after mid-air altercation

An unruly passenger caused a flight from Manchester to Turkey to divert to Serbia after an altercation broke out in mid-air.

Footage shared online shows a man shouting and pointing his finger at another passenger on the SunExpress flight XQ505 on April 9.

The disturbance happened at some point after the plane had taken off from Manchester Airport at 7.30pm on its way to Dalaman.

Pilots were forced to land the plane in Belgrade, where one of the passengers was removed from the plane by police.

SunExpress told MailOnline: “Our flight XQ505, which was scheduled from Manchester to Dalaman on April 9, had to divert to Belgrade due to an unruly passenger.

“Upon arrival, the passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police and the aircraft continued to Dalaman after the passenger’s disembarkation.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority to SunExpress.”

The video footage shows a man standing up in his seat and shouting expletives at another passenger.

A woman can also be heard shouting in the footage, while other passengers try to calm the situation.

Footage on the tarmac in Belgrade then shows police officers burst into the cabin to haul away one of the passengers, MailOnline reported.

SunExpress, a Turkish-German airline, has been contacted for further comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.