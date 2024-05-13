Watch radar as storms with threat of tornadoes move through Tallahassee, Florida Panhandle

As recovery efforts continue across Tallahassee and Leon County, new storms Monday have residents bracing for heavy rain and flooding, as well as the potential for more tornadoes.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. EDT. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with wind gusts up to 75 mph and ping-pong sized hail are possible.

Today's threats prompted Leon County schools to close at 1 p.m. today.

Three tornadoes, including two EF-2, hit the area Friday, May 10, killing one woman, knocking out power to thousands, damaging homes and businesses, and knocking down trees and utility poles.

Tornado watch in effect for 17 Florida counties

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 7 p.m., EDT May 13, 2024.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. EDT for the following counties:

Bay

Calhoun

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gulf

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Liberty

Madison

Taylor

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

Flood watch in effect through Tuesday evening

Timing of the squall line to our west. These are general estimates and folks need to make sure they're paying attention to these storms continuously through the afternoon and ready to take action if a warning is issued. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/wrv1c9xPLz — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 13, 2024

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for the following areas in Florida: Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and Washington County.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected within the watch area. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected with localized higher amounts.

Social media videos show flooding, impacts of storms across Panama City Beach, Bratt, Florida

Remember, as storms move through late this morning and into the afternoon, straight line winds can cause just as much damage as a tornado. So if a severe thunderstorm warning comes out, it needs to be treated the same as a tornado warning! #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx https://t.co/IuYdMCcrlE — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 13, 2024

