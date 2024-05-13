Watch radar as storms with threat of tornadoes move through Tallahassee, Florida Panhandle
As recovery efforts continue across Tallahassee and Leon County, new storms Monday have residents bracing for heavy rain and flooding, as well as the potential for more tornadoes.
A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. EDT. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with wind gusts up to 75 mph and ping-pong sized hail are possible.
Today's threats prompted Leon County schools to close at 1 p.m. today.
Three tornadoes, including two EF-2, hit the area Friday, May 10, killing one woman, knocking out power to thousands, damaging homes and businesses, and knocking down trees and utility poles.
Tornado watch in effect for 17 Florida counties
A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. EDT for the following counties:
Bay
Calhoun
Dixie
Franklin
Gadsden
Gulf
Holmes
Jackson
Jefferson
Lafayette
Leon
Liberty
Madison
Taylor
Wakulla
Walton
Washington
Flood watch in effect through Tuesday evening
Timing of the squall line to our west. These are general estimates and folks need to make sure they're paying attention to these storms continuously through the afternoon and ready to take action if a warning is issued. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/wrv1c9xPLz
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 13, 2024
A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for the following areas in Florida: Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and Washington County.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected within the watch area. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected with localized higher amounts.
Social media videos show flooding, impacts of storms across Panama City Beach, Bratt, Florida
Very heavy rain on west end PCB ,watch for water covered roads especially front beach rd,use extreme caution @NWSTallahassee @Whitleyweather @smithwjhg @RyanMichaelsWX @wxmegankennedy pic.twitter.com/dbGuIihYu1
— Sandman (@sandman_pcb) May 13, 2024
Remember, as storms move through late this morning and into the afternoon, straight line winds can cause just as much damage as a tornado. So if a severe thunderstorm warning comes out, it needs to be treated the same as a tornado warning! #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx https://t.co/IuYdMCcrlE
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 13, 2024
