Watauga County highway closed as crews clear blasting debris

A western North Carolina highway closed Wednesday for emergency repairs and is expected to remain closed until Friday night.

>> Channel 9′s LIVE traffic map

State Highway 105 closed between Broadstone Road and Old Shulls Mill Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. That section of the highway crosses over the Watauga River.

The NCDOT said the road closure came after overnight blasting in the area. Crews continue to work to clear debris from the road and stabilize the slopes next to the road.

ALSO READ: Driver cited for school bus crash that hurt 8 students in Burke County

The blasting began Tuesday evening and was expected to continue daily for several months until completion. Flagging crews and digital message boards are posted for drivers in the work zone.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Possible detours include:

From Boone and Avery County, take U.S. 321 to Lenoir

U.S. 64 to Morganton

N.C. 181 to Pineola

U.S. 221 to Linville

N.C. 105 from Linville

(WATCH BELOW: Police chase ends in crash along Highway 321 in Watauga County)