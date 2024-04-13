Washed up Murrells Inlet sailboat could be recycled into art

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 previously told you about the “ornament of the Inlet” sailboat that washed up in Murrells Inlet during Hurricane Ian in 2022 and the owner recently told News13 he plans to recycle the boat and turn it into art.

Asher Robinson, the owner of the boat told, News13 two weeks ago, when he removes the boat, he would give it to a friend. Now he wants to turn the boat into a positive by recycling parts of it.

“I’m very open to chopping the thing up, chopping it up and dissecting it, using it for whatever and then sell pieces,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he’s faced fines and many rumors while trying to remove it. Many locals call the sailboat an eyesore, but others see it as a staple in the inlet.

Robinson spoke to News13 a few weeks ago looking to set the record straight and lay some rumors to rest. He said after the first story aired, some people criticized him, but others wanted to help.

“I did have one other person who offered, and it didn’t work out, he didn’t show up but as far as being sincere sounding, broke ice,” Robinson said.

Robinson said his hands are tied with SCDHEC telling him he’d face $20,000 in fines if he tried to drag it out and Coast Guard fining him $50,000 if he tried to take it apart on the mud flat.

He said the challenge is not letting any oil leak out or leave behind fiberglass that could affect wetlands.

Robinson said his goal now is to use parts of the boat for art, recycle the bow into a bar top and give part of it to Marshwalk restaurant Creek Ratz.

But while he works on getting it remove, he still thinks the boat is fitting for Murrells Inlet.

“It’s like it’s a boating village, but a sailboat, it’s like Jimmy Buffet,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he hopes to work with DHEC to figure out a plan to remove it and achieve his goal of recycling the boat. He added he believes it would give him the stamp of approval.

“And hope that everyone is happy with the resolution, whatever however it becomes resolved,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he plans to reach out to DHEC next week to see what his options are. He said he’d appreciate any help anyone would give to remove it.

