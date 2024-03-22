Warwick police release names of child and man found dead Thursday. What we know.

WARWICK − Police have identified a 4-year-old boy named Liam Dempsey as the small child who was found dead at shooting scene on Thursday morning.

The local preschooler was found in a home on Frawley Street where police say they also found his 33-year-old father, Seamus Dempsey, who had apparently shot and killed himself, according to Warwick police.

Both Liam and his father had apparent gunshot wounds, says a news release from Warwick's police chief, Col. Brad Connor.

Taped off entrance to Frawley street. Police officers found two dead people, a small child and a man, inside a local home that had been the scene of a disturbance Thursday morning, according to Warwick police.

The boy's 33-year-old mother, Estefania Dempsey, told police that her husband had shot their son with a handgun.

At the time, her 79-year-old mother-in-law was still in the house. She was not injured.

As expected, the announcement early Friday morning brought some additional context to a tragedy that police had already described as a "senseless and unimaginable act."

An investigation continues and the update did not delve into matters of Seamus Dempsey's background or whatever might have fueled the violence that investigators believe he inflicted on his son and himself.

"Detectives continue to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to this horrific crime," says the release.

More to come.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Frawley Street Deaths: Police release victims names in Warwick shooting