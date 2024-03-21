Warwick police converge on Frawley Street home as nearby school shelters-in-place

WARWICK − Police converged on a home in the same neighborhood as Veterans Middle School Thursday morning, but the situation is secure, according to Warwick's police chief, Col. Brad Connor.

Connor, who wasn't in Warwick this morning, said he wasn't yet ready to comment on what happened at the home, but he expects police to provide more info.

Police will continue to work at a home on Frawley Street, Connor said. Frawley runs between Sandy Lane and W. Shore Road in the Wildes Corner neighborhood of Warwick. It's one block away from Veterans.

The situation prompted a shelter-in-place order at the nearby school. At least one other school in Warwick sheltered in place Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick police investigating scene at Frawley Street home