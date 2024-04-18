Warwick Davis’ heartbreaking final photo on ‘date night’ with wife Samantha Davis prior to her death aged 53

Warwick Davis' last photo with his wife, Samantha Davis, was captured during a date night five months prior to her death.

The Star Wars actor revealed on Wednesday that the actress had passed away on March 24 at the age of 53.

In October, Warwick shared their final picture together on Instagram, mentioning that it was taken before a romantic dinner.

In the photo, both Warwick and Davis are seen smiling directly at the camera, radiating joy.

He captioned it: “A long overdue date night with my beautiful wife. She felt a bit overdressed for McDonald’s!”

The couple’s fans have paid tribute to Davis in the comments section, with one penning: “Sorry for your loss.”

The couple pictured with their children Harrison and Annabelle in November 2022 (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

“Rip to your beautiful wife childhood sweethearts so sorry for your loss,” another shared.

A third commented: “Condolences to you and your family.”

Samantha co-founded the dwarfism charity Little People UK and featured in the final Harry Potter film, alongside Warwick.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” Warwick said in the statement to the BBC.

He added that she was his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”.

The actor continued: “She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

The couple met on the set of George Lucas’s film Willow and married three years later in 1991.

Samantha also played a goblin in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.