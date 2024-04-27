Warm weekend with near-record warmth Monday

Tonight features an increase in clouds with rain showers arriving, mainly after midnight. Showers will be widely scattered and it’s a much warmer night overall, with lows around 50.

Saturday brings our warm front north through the region, which will provide the risk for a few showers. However, despite the showers being around, it’s a warm day on the way, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s as a southwest breeze continues, which will be breezy at times. There will be plenty of dry time on Saturday, with the best chance for showers during the first half of the day.

Sunday is when we really see the heat begin to crank, as we see a warm and more humid air flow develop with our cold front to our north. As a result, it’s a breezy day with temperatures spiking to around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. It will be a taste of summer for sure to wrap up the weekend.

Monday will be even warmer than Sunday! We will have a cold front approaching from our west, which will increase clouds late in the day, but with a southwest breeze at the surface under a continued ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic down to our southeast, high temperatures will crank into the low to mid 80s. For context, Beckley’s record high temperature for Monday is 85 degrees and Bluefield’s record high temperature is 86 degrees – we won’t quite get to those levels, but we sure will be awfully close!

Tuesday sees our cold front cross – at this point during the morning hours – which makes for more of a day of rain shower activity than thunderstorms. Showers will be likely at times, especially before noon and it’ll be a cooler day with clouds around. Despite the clouds and occasional showers, we will still be above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday keeps the chances for showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder around with a secondary front pushing through. This front will usher in cooler air for the end of the work week, with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday continues our shower risk with an area of low pressure scooting through down to our south. Its close proximity will kick a few showers into the region. We should still see sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s.

Friday features decreasing shower activity as high pressure begins to build and a northerly breeze kicks in. This will begin to nudge our high temperatures downward, as we see highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, it’s been a warm pattern and it continues to be mild, though slightly cooler than what we’ll be seeing this weekend. A northerly wind flow will continue from the end of the work week into the weekend, with high temperatures Saturday into Sunday in the 60s with plenty of sunshine with high pressure in control. Monday sees temperatures warming back up to near 70 degrees with plenty of sun.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Few scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY

Few showers, especially early. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Warm! Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Partly sunny – near record warmth! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Few showers continue. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

