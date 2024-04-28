Warm & sunny Sunday, few storm chances to start workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few clouds, high 84

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 63

Monday: Increasing clouds, storms late, high 83

Tuesday: AM showers, high 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, iso. shower, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, iso. shower, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We were very warm yesterday, with highs running well-above normal, albeit a little windy. Today, we’ll be even warmer, with more sunshine, and the wind dies down a bit. A little bit of a breeze at times, sustained out of the southwest from 10-15 MPH. Highs top out in the middle 80s in the city.

We kick off Monday on a dry note, with increasing cloud coverage. We will be dry most of the daytime hours Monday, with breezy conditions, and highs sticking in the low to middle 80s. A cold front approaches after sunset Monday, which brings rain and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday.

Most of that shower activity looks to taper Tuesday morning, eventually exiting to the southeast. Then for Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see highs dropping back to the middle 70s under cloudy skies.

We warm back near 80 on Wednesday, with lots of sunshine, and only and isolated shower chance.

It will be a similar setup Thursday, with just an isolated shower chance, otherwise sunny skies, with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Our next system moves in Friday, bringing us rain and thunderstorms.

-McKenna

