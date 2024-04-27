New warden announced for Metropolitan Detention Center

Apr. 26—The state's biggest jail has a new warden, months after former Metropolitan Detention Center Warden Jason Jones resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

Steven Kai Smith was announced as the new warden on Friday.

His career in corrections started in 1999 at the Volusia County Division of Corrections, where he worked as a corrections officer. He remained at the Florida facility for the next 24 years, moving up the ranks to become warden.

He is expected to start at Bernalillo County jail on June 17.

Smith said in a statement that the role is a professional growth opportunity that will allow him to use his experience "to support the team at MDC and our goals."

The Volusia County facility houses approximately 1,350 inmates, according to a news release from Bernalillo County. The county's MDC population dashboard said Friday there were 1,560 in custody, on-site at the detention center.

County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said in a statement that the hiring process was "competitive" and included a "meticulous review of applications, rigorous recruiter screenings, and comprehensive three-part interviews."

"Mr. Smith brings a wealth of experience to this role," Morgas Baca said.

Deputy Warden Roseanne Otero served as interim warden while the county searched for a replacement for Jones, who resigned in December.