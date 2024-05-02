Ward County train derailment

May 1—Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Ward County Deputies responded at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday to a train derailment involving approximately 20 train cars at IH-20 Mile Marker 63 in Ward County, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.

This derailment did not occur due to a motor vehicle crash; no injuries have been reported. In addition, none of the train cars involved contained hazardous materials.

Union Pacific has been notified, and railroad personnel are on the scene. No further information is available at this time, the release said.