Wanted shooting suspect arrested in Kannapolis

A man wanted for crimes in the Greensboro area fled to Kannapolis where police arrested him on Friday evening.

Kannapolis Police said they arrested Josh Arquette, 36, at an Econo Lodge in Kannapolis after spotting a stolen car he’s suspected of driving.

PREVIOUS: Suspect wanted for shooting in Greensboro area could be in Rowan County

Police say they had to evacuate some hotel rooms, but Arquette and his girlfriend surrendered without anyone getting hurt.

Arquette was wanted for an April 16 shooting in Archdale, about 20 minutes from Greensboro. According to the Archdale Police Department, he’s suspected of walking into a business around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, shooting into it, and leaving in a white truck. No one was hurt in the shooting, but police asked the public to stay on the lookout for the man they said was armed and dangerous.

He faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of motor vehicle, discharging a firearm in an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He awaits trial on Monday under no bond in the Cabarrus County detention center.

(WATCH: Teen, accused of murder, out of jail; family outraged)