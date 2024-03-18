Wanted sex offender arrested, marshals say man was living deep in Louisiana swamp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A wanted man was arrested after authorities got a tip that he was living deep in the Louisiana swamp.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Brian Schaller was wanted on active warrants and supervised release violations. He had warrants out from sheriff’s offices in East Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes. Warrants included violating terms of his sex offender registry and felony sexual battery charges, officials said.

Authorities received an anonymous tip on March 12 that Schaller may have been in the Atchafalaya Basin swamp. On March 13, officers were asked to help track down Schaller.

Schaller was found in a structure built in the swamp and taken into custody without incident, officials said. The structure is described as being built with tree limbs, tarps and parachute cord. Officials said Schaller had several small game traps along trails and an early warning system made from string and aluminum cans.

Agents said Schaller told them he had been living off the land since January, eating small game and rodents.

A wanted man was found in the Louisiana swamp after investigators got a tip. (US Marshals Service)

