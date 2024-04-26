Wanted man walks past Florida cops dressed as woman, report says. They weren’t fooled

The search for an accused boat thief came to an odd conclusion in Florida when deputies noticed a blonde in a blue sundress bore a striking resemblance to the guy they were hunting.

Turns out it wasn’t a woman but a he in disguise, and he was wanted in multiple counties, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 25 news release.

The discovery, which has become a hot topic on social media, was made around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, near Lakeport, about a 125-mile drive northwest from Miami.

“Deputies were investigating a recovered stolen boat located at the Old Caloosa Lodge area,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During this time the alleged suspect of the theft was identified. ... When the deputies began canvassing the area in search of the alleged suspect, they observed (him) exiting a residence dressed as a woman in an attempt to disguise himself.”

The 33-year-old man was arrested on two outstanding warrants “along with the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat,” officials said.

A photo shows the suspect’s feather-patterned dress was complemented with a light sweater and he wore stylish gold-rimmed sunglasses

Deputies did not reveal what part of the disguise proved to be unconvincing, but the man’s effort brought in hundreds of reactions on social media.

Jail records show the suspect lives about a 12-mile drive south of the arrest scene in Moore Haven.

