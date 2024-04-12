‘I want you to suffer in jail’: Victim’s family speaks out on daughter’s death in Stow

The family of Nevaeh Goddard, 17, who was found dead in Stow, Massachusetts on Friday is now seeking justice for their loved one who was reportedly missing for more than two years.

Kristen Goddard, Nevaeh’s biological mother, said she had never met the suspect in her daughter’s death.

“I want you to suffer in jail, in the general population,” said Goddard. “I want people know what you did to my daughter, and whatever happens to you, it is what it is.”

Goddard and her fiancée Heather Coyne were in court this Monday when Shane Curry, 20, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a family or household member.

The West Warwick couple said they were told by the medical examiner that Nevaeh was found dead weighing 75 pounds.

Court documents accused Curry of stabbing Nevaeh with a sword as a form of punishment. (link to Monday’s story)

Coyne added, “He will pay for what he did… I will do everything I can do to make sure [Curry] suffers.”

The couple living in West Warwick say Nevaeh was missing for the last two year after Rhode Island’s DCYF requested she receive behavioral treatment at one of their facilities.

She was reportedly living with the couple for 6 months before running away.

“She was so full of life,” said Coyne. “She was such an amazing spirit. She had such a genuine, pure soul.”

The couple tells Boston 25 that Nevaeh was raised by Kristin’s father. Goddard gave birth to Nevaeh while in a Pennsylvania prison. They were allegedly reintroduced to Nevaeh just four years ago, and called her living environment with her grandfather “abusive.”

According to Goddard and Coyne, Nevaeh called RI DCYF when she was just 14, and was taken into state custody. She was able to spend time with the couple. She reportedly ran away when the state requested she receive behavioral treatment at one of their facilities.

“We’re trying to find out her story in stow for the last year and a half,” said Coyne.

The couple told Boston 25 they don’t know how Nevaeh ended up in Stow and how she may have met Curry.

Goddard finished, “I wouldn’t take and apology.”

Curry’s detention hearing is scheduled for April 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

