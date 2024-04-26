Walnut Creek attempted kidnapping suspect nabbed after library incident

(KRON) — An attempted kidnapping suspect in Walnut Creek was arrested and charged with child sex crimes, police said Thursday. Marc Simon, 27, was described by police as a “transient male from Walnut Creek.”

Contra Costa County prosecutors charged Simon with attempted kidnapping for child molesting, lewd act upon a child, and possession of over 600 images of child pornography.

Investigators said Simon tried to kidnap a child from a library on North Broadway downtown on April 11. Detectives arrested Simon in connection to the library incident five days later. Hundreds of images of child pornography were found on one of Simon’s electronic devices, police told KRON4.

Marc Simon is seen in a mug shot released by the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Simon remains in custody at a county jail in lieu of $2 million bail. Investigators are still gathering information and released his mug shot on Thursday.

“Although the police department does not suspect there to be additional victims, we are releasing a photo of the suspect and asking the public to call us if you or someone you know has been victimized by him,” the Walnut Creek Police Department wrote.

If you have information about this case, call the police department at 925-943-5844, or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.

