Walgreens limits sales of Gummy Mango candy to 1 bag per customer after product goes viral

Walgreens is struggling to keep a certain candy in stock across the country after it went viral.

The drug store chain has had to limit sales of its wildly popular Gummy Mango peelable candy to one bag per customer, according to multiple reports.

The product is a part of Walgreens' Nice! brand and sells for around $1.99 on site and online.

“We’re really excited about the popularity of the Nice! Mango Gummy Candy,” Marty Esarte, vice president of Walgreens’ owned brands told TODAY. "Because of the success of the item, we’re currently expanding inventory of our mango item to 8,000 stores on May 22.”

The peelable treat was released in about 2,500 stores across the country last fall, TODAY reported. And though it was popular from the beginning, it sold out in four days nationwide after a TikTok review about it blew up in January.

How Gummy Mango peelable candy gained steam

Walgreens credits TikTok user @trinhdoesthings and other influencers for the product's rise in popularity, according to TODAY.

Trinh Carreon, a content creator from the Bay Area who mostly focuses on reviews of food products, introduced the candy to her audience back in January. Her TikTok about Gummy Mango peelables currently has 8.9 million views and thousands of comments.

“This is so fun,” Carreon says in her review as she's peeling the mango candy to reveal a softer candy inside. "This is so fun to eat." The influencer gave it 8/10 stars but told her followers "you gotta try the chamoy and polvo from 4 Chicas Bonitas" with the candy for a 10/10 experience.

"This would be the thing to pack a modern-day Walgreens," one user wrote.

Another add:"I work at Walgreens the amount of people coming in asking for these is crazy."

"I couldn’t find it at my Walgreens 😭" many shared. Carreon replied to one with, "Awww man! I went back for more and they were out 😭."

Other candy reviewers aren't so sure

Reviews on Walgreens' site are mixed. Someone left one star with the comment: "Nothing but CORN SYRUP flavored with mango. Totally unhealthy." Another left three stars with the comment: "I was super excited when I finally found these. However they had a strange chemical taste. So I left the bag open over night and ate it the next day and that weird taste is gone. Now they taste good lol."

Others felt it is definitely worth the hype. Many have given the product five stars. "The filling tastes just like sweet mangoes and love the texture," one customer commented.

"I love these, taste just like my favorite mangoes!" another wrote.

