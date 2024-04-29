Waffle House brawl near Ohio State involving 20 leaves one dead

At lease one person is dead in a brawl that happened early Monday outside a North High Street Waffle House near the Ohio State University campus, Columbus police dispatchers confirmed.

Police received the call about 2:31 a.m. after a fight involving somewhere between 15 and 20 people outside the restaurant at 1712 North High Street.

Columbus police have not released details about the shooting, including any identifying information about the person who suffered the fatal gunshot. However, the victim was taken by medics to a nearby hospital where they died.

The area was the site of a similar shooting in April 2023 that left one person dead.

