W. Richland killer reportedly shot himself during Oregon police chase. Baby is safe

This is a developing story. Check back to tri-cityherald.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Oregon State Police were chasing the suspected West Richland killer in central Oregon when he reportedly shot himself.

A West Richland Police news release said Elias Huizar, 39, was spotted near Eugene and a chase ensued.

Oregon State Police troopers started the chase about 2:45 p.m., according to scanner traffic reported on Facebook. The chase reached 100 mph.

The chase ended in a crash, with Huizar reportedly suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, West Richland police said.

West Richland Police said 1-year-old Roman Huizar is safe and in OSP custody.

OSP Public Affairs Specialist Jolene Kelley told the Tri-City Herald that there was a pursuit that has concluded, but did not confirm it was Huizar.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Interstate 5, about 14 miles north of Eugene, is closed by the law enforcement activity.

An Oregon Department of Transportation camera shows Interstate 5 near Eugene shut down after a police chase believed to have involved suspected West Richland killer Elias Huizar.

The Washington State Patrol has reported that the Amber Alert from Monday night for the young boy and Huizar has been canceled.

Investigators have been searching for Huizar since he shot his ex-wife Amber Rodriguez outside of William Wiley Elementary School Monday afternoon.

When police searched Huizar’s West Richland home, they discovered the body of his girlfriend, according to police.

While police have not released the identity of Huizar’s girlfriend, a GoFundMe has identified her as Angelica M. Santos, 17.