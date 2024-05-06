We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Want to treat a coffee-loving mom? This Nespresso makes 'amazingly delicious' drinks, and it's down to $189
'There is no way I could ever go back' to Keurig, one devoted fan says.
Last year, my coffee maker broke. I woke up to dirty water, ground beans and coffee all over my countertop and kitchen floor. As someone who mostly works from home and relies on a daily cup of joe (fine, more like three cups) this was a nightmare. I needed a replacement, ASAP.
Lots of research led me to the Nespresso — specifically, the Vertuo — and I bought it, at full price. While I love it and think it's worth every penny, you don't have to pay as much as I did. Right now, you can score the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso maker, plus seven more of the brand's machines, for up to 30% off at Amazon. And if you're shopping for a last-minute Mother's Day gift, this might be your sign to snag it now. With Prime, you can still get it well before the holiday for a coffee-loving mom.
Make delicious coffee and espresso with the touch of a button. Each machine comes with a milk frother and a starter set of Nespresso capsules to help you find your favorite brew.
Why is this a good deal? 💰
Nespresso machines regularly range from $200 to $700. The fact that a bunch of them are up to 30% off is very good news for java junkies. My favorite, the Nespresso Vertuo, is $80 off, and it's a great gift for the mom who doesn't have time to run to Starbucks (but can't live without her morning Americano).
Additionally, some of the more expensive machines, like the Nespresso Lattissima — which makes lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos — are also 30% off. Mom doesn't need to know you got her new favorite kitchen appliance on sale.
Why do I need this? 🤔
I was first captivated by the Vertuo's sleek look, and the fact that the water tank held a ridiculous 40 ounces (read: less time spent refilling). And unlike many other coffee makers, it brews a near-endless variety of coffee, espressos, lattes and more with the pull of a lever. Seriously, there's only one button on this beauty.
While the Vertuo is outwardly straightforward, the behind-the-scenes mechanics of this smart machine are anything but. It knows the difference between cup sizes, and how to make an espresso versus a double or a cup of coffee, as if by magic. The wizardry is in the pods the Nespresso uses: Each one is stamped with a bar code that tells it how to brew a perfect cup. All you have to do is press a button.
The handy appliance even comes with a milk frother and a set of 12 coffee capsules, so you can get started on finding your favorite pod. Mine is Melozio, which has cereal notes and a honey-like sweetness.
The machine can brew five drink sizes, and it heats up in under 15 seconds. It also automatically turns off once it finishes creating your perfect cup. Once you’re done, the Nespresso disposes of your recyclable pod by sliding it into an attached container, which you can empty once it's full (with daily use, it takes me about two weeks to fill it up).
As for the coffee itself, each blend I've tried is super-creamy and foamy, and it makes me feel like I should be paying a barista instead of pressing a button. Even my snobbiest coffee-loving friends rave about it.
What reviewers say 💬
While I'm happy to wax poetic about the Nespresso all day, more than 11,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review. Even Keurig devotees have made the switch.
Pros 👍
"I received this for Mother's Day, and let me just say wow!" shared one thrilled shopper. "We have been Keurig devoted coffee drinkers for the last seven years, and now that I have tried Nespresso, there is no way I could ever go back! ... The options are endless with the coffee and espresso options. Love the frother that comes with it. Clean-up is easy and convenient. The machine itself is compact and sturdy. The variety of pods that come with it are a great option to get a taste of all the variety options."
"I had heard many rave about Nespresso and now that we have one, I understand why," said another happy customer. "Not only does it make an amazing cup of espresso/coffee, but the actual Nespresso coffee is amazingly delicious! We also bought an extra-large frother so that we could froth the max amount of milk (we use oat milk). Since switching to Nespresso, we haven't had a desire or craving to go out and buy a fancy espresso drink."
"I really like the features of this coffee maker," said another enthusiastic reviewer. "One-touch brewing? It's like magic at my fingertips! The adjustable cup support means no more java spills on my counter. And the complimentary starter set? It felt like a gift from the coffee gods. The only thing missing: Maybe a virtual barista to serve it to me in bed, but for now, I'll settle for the heavenly brew."
Cons 👎
Shoppers mention that Nespresso's coffee pods aren't cheap (but they agree that they're delicious).
"Hands [down] best machine!" said a loyal fan. "Makes the best-tasting coffee. Fast and efficient! Little spendy on the pods, but worth it for sure! I had my first machine for eight to nine years before it pooped out."
"Delicious every time!" said another. "The only downside is that the coffee pods can get pretty expensive. But it's worth it for the taste!"
This compact machine looks sleek on any countertop — yours or Mom's.
Looking for more options? A couple more favorite Nespresso machines are also on sale:
This is the most affordable option at just $115. It doesn't come with a milk frother, but it makes the same great-tasting espresso and coffee.
Just like my beloved machine, the Nespresso VertuoPlus only has one button, so it's laughably easy to use, plus the slim design can fit in small spaces (or on cluttered kitchen counters). It has automatic capsule ejection and storage, and the water tank is easy to fill.
"Keurig who?" shared one thrilled shopper. "My fiance is an avid coffee lover and espresso fiend. Got him this as a 35th birthday gift and he loves it. After my first cup of coffee, I too am a believer. The foamy cream on top is just perfect, the coffee is divinely hot and the flavor of Nespresso coffees ... chef's kiss."
Love lattes? The Lattissima makes them with the touch of a button (and looks great doing it too).
Perfect for those who like coffee with a little frou-frou, from deliciously foamy lattes to refreshing iced coffee. It comes with a single-serve refillable milk jug and makes a wide range of drink sizes.
"You are getting extremely tasty coffee whenever you want it. Believe me, the taste is exactly the same as if you were buying coffee from Starbucks," said one adoring fan.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
