Voting in the RI Primary? Here's what you should know about the delegates on the ballot
What do the delegates do?
They vote. They socialize. They applaud speeches.
On the GOP side, they vote on the rules of order for how the convention will be conducted, how the Republican National Committee will operate over the next four years, the party platform, and for a presidential and vice presidential nominee. They also get to spend a lot of time socializing.
At the start, they will vote for the candidate to whom they have committed, unless the candidate has released them. In subsequent ballots, if they were to occur, each state delegation is governed by different rules, but generally, people can vote for whomever they want.
On the Democratic side, "Delegates will be attending meetings and caucuses during the convention. Their primary responsibility is to vote in accordance with the primary results and to vote on the Democratic party platform," according to Party Chair Liz Beretta-Perik.
Who are the "delegates to the national convention" on the ballot?
There are 16 Democrats and 53 Republicans seeking the chance to go to their party's national conventions this summer as delegates.
Rhode Island Democrats will send 30 delegates and two alternates, including the state's two U.S. senators, two U.S. representatives, the governor and other notables, to their party's convention. Only 14 of those seats are up for grabs in the April 2 primary.
There are 16 Biden-pledged Democrats competing for those 14 seats, including three city mayors: Brett Smiley of Providence, Don Grebien of Pawtucket and Maria Rivera of Central Falls.
In addition to the three mayors, the list of Biden-pledged delegate candidates includes:
Sen. Sandra Cano of Pawtucket
Kinnan G.S. Dowie
William Foulkes, the husband of 2022 gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes
Matthew Gunnip, SEIU Local 580 president
Thomas William Kane, Senate aide and chairman of the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee
Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson
Kristan Peters-Hamlin
Debra Rota, a special assistant in the governor's office.
Melissa Carden; executive director of the R.I. Coalition Against Gun Violence
Autumn Guillotte, a Rhode Island AFL-CIO field director
Erica Hammond, field director for Climate Jobs Rhode Island
Mary-Murphy Walsh, an elected organizer at SEIU 1199 and president of Young Democrats of Rhode Island
Jay Gorman Wegimont, a Providence school district spokesman.
On the Republican side, there are 25 candidates competing to be Haley delegates at the Republican National Convention, 24 backing Trump and four running as "uncommitted" Republican delegates.
The state GOP gets to send a total of 35 delegates, 32 of them elected (including 16 elected delegates and 16 "alternates") and three more who go by virtue of their party positions: National Committeeman Steve Frias, National Committeewoman Sue Cienki and state GOP Chairman Joe Powers.
"We are a proportional state, meaning the delegates are awarded based upon how their candidates do in the primary," Cienki explains. "A candidate must win 10% of the vote to be awarded any delegates."
Those seeking to go to the convention as elected Haley delegates include:
Former state GOP Chairman Giovanni Cicione;
Former Rep. Dan Reilly
Kenneth Naylor, chairman of Rhode Island Young Republicans
Christopher Gontarz, president-elect of the Rhode Island Bar Association.
In addition, the aspiring Haley delegates include:
Will Ricci, assistant treasurer of the state GOP
Kathleen M. Dickinson
Martin A. Saklad
Longtime Providence GOP activist David Talan
Melita M. Warner
John Buehler
John D. Conforti
Harry Joseph Curran
Theresa M. Daly
Lori Morse
Stephanie Calise
Sheila Lee Curran
William Dewitt
Hopkinton Town Councilman Scott Bill Hirst
Kirk Jordan; former Bar Association President
Thomas Lyons
Paul Maloney
Richmond Town Councilman Richard Nassaney
Emmanuel Cholo Nyema
Home health care lobbyist and former member of the East Providence Board of Canvassers Nicholas Oliver
Stephen K. Swallow.
Those seeking to go as Trump delegates include:
Rep. Sherry Roberts
Former state Rep. Justin Price, the only Rhode Island legislator who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The other Trump delegate hopefuls include:
Former state Rep. Paul Durfee
Paul Carroll; John M. Conte
Edward Doura Jr.
Susan Anne Grenon
Olga Harbar
Michelle M. Sztabor
Lacey McGreevy
Harold Robert Rilling
Sean M. Todd
Exeter Republican Chair Diane Bampton Allen
Catherine E. Canavan
Bristol Town Republican Chairman Thomas M. Carroll
Aimee M. DeGregory
Allyn E. Meyers
Jennifer P. Nerbonne
Kathleen Odell
Esmeralda M. Pereira
Jorge Porras
Gregory J. Rice
David J. Shepherd
Preston W. Woodward.
There are also three candidates seeking to go to the national GOP convention as uncommitted delegates: Karin N. Gorman, Stacia Huyler and Robert D. Sullivan III.
