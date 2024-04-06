Voters question signatures on petitions for Arizona Libertarian congressional candidate

Several voters allege that forgeries of their signatures were included on the paperwork that Michelle Martin, a Libertarian candidate running for Congress in Arizona, submitted to qualify for the ballot in this year’s elections.

To appear on the ballot in Arizona, candidates need to gather a certain number of signatures from registered voters in support of their candidacy.

Martin filed to run in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Fountain Hills and sections of north Phoenix.

Her campaign submitted roughly 1,200 signatures in total, greater than the 800 or so that were required.

Four people who were listed on Martin’s petition, selected from a copy of the forms obtained by the Arizona Republic, said they had signed no such document. Each person inspected a photo of the signature submitted and confirmed it was not his or her own.

Arizona politics: No Labels won't run a 2024 presidential candidate, but still seeks fees in Arizona lawsuit

The four people live in different parts of the district where Martin is running, and their signatures were listed as being collected by three different people.

“That is definitely not me. Not even close to my signature. That’s very upsetting,” Stephen Riordan, a Phoenix resident whose name and signature were listed on Martin’s petition, wrote in a text message to the Republic.

Shannon Speagle and two other district residents also confirmed to the Republic that signatures next to their names were not theirs.

Speagle said she got in touch with three of her other neighbors on Friday after learning through the Republic they also were listed on the petition. All three said the images of their signatures were “bogus,” too, Speagle said.

“I’m disappointed,” Speagle said. “It completely delegitimizes this candidacy.”

The paperwork shows that nine individuals helped gather the signatures. One of them was Jeremy Garrett, a full-time staffer at the progressive group Our Voice Our Vote, according to his LinkedIn.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office confirmed that two of the signature-gatherers, including Garrett, were registered Democrats, and one was not affiliated with a party. The Recorder’s Office could not immediately confirm the party affiliation of the other signature gatherers.

Reached by phone Friday, Martin first identified herself and then hung up. She did not respond to phone messages and emails about the alleged forgeries.

Several of the signature gatherers, including Garrett, did not respond to requests for comment.

In Arizona, county elections authorities only verify signatures on candidate petitions if they have been challenged. The deadline to file a legal challenge is April 15.

The race in this congressional seat is widely seen as one of the most competitive House races across the country. A crowded field of Democrats is seeking to challenge the incumbent, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.

The political analysis firm Cook Political Report considers the general election a toss-up.

Laura Gersony covers national politics for the Arizona Republic. Contact her at lgersony@gannett.com or 480-372-0389.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Libertarian candidate Michelle Martin's petition signatures flagged