Voters, see who is running for Canyon County offices in the May 2024 primary election

The May primary election is approaching. In Canyon County, 10 candidates seeking five county offices met Friday’s deadline to appear on the primary ballot.
In typical Canyon County fashion, just one Democrat filed alongside nine Republicans. The last county primary in 2022 saw no Democrats file.
This means that the GOP primary is likely to decide who goes on to win in the November general election in all but the one race for which Democrats fielded a candidate.
Two members of the all-Republican, three-member Canyon County Commission are seeking reelection: Leslie Van Beek in District 1 and Zach Brooks in District 2. They each face two challengers. Whoever wins the District 2 primary would face Kyle Thompson, the only Democrat.
District 1 includes Middleton and east Caldwell. District 2 includes Parma, Wilder, Greenleaf, and parts of Nampa and Caldwell.
Rick Hogaboam, a Republican and a former Nampa City Council member, was appointed county clerk in February, succeeding Chris Yamamoto, who was the clerk for 13 years. Hogaboam does not face any challenger. Neither does longtime Sheriff Kieran Donahue, who is seeking his fourth four-year term.
There will be a change in leadership in the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, because four-term Prosecutor Bryan Taylor did not file for reelection. Running to succeed him are Greg Chaney, a former legislator from Caldwell; and Chris Boyd, the prosecuting attorney for Adams County.
The primary election is Tuesday, May 21.
Here is who filed for county positions:
Commissioner District 1, two-year term
Leslie Van Beek (incumbent), Republican
Theresa Denham, Republican
Pam Blacker Wagoner, Republican
Commissioner District 2, four-year term
Kyle Thompson, Democrat
Zach Brooks (incumbent), Republican
Richard D. Williams, Republican
Clerk, four-year term
Rick Hogaboam (incumbent), Republican
Sheriff, four-year term
Kieran Donahue (incumbent), Republican
Prosecuting attorney, four-year term
Chris Boyd, Republican
Greg Chaney, Republican
