Voters oust 2 Stevens Point School Board incumbents and approve $14M operational referendum

STEVENS POINT − Voters in the Stevens Point Area School District cast ballots in Tuesday's election for three seats on the School Board and for whether or not to approve a $14 million operational referendum to help the district address its growing deficit.

Here are the results of those races.

Stevens Point School Board

Incumbent Meg Erler and challengers Jim Lepak and Will Scheder defeated incumbents Miguel Campos and Judy Rannow and challenger Bob Larson for three seats on the Stevens Point School Board in Tuesday's election..

The School Board consists of nine members, and board members serve three-year terms.

Meg Erler

Erler, 65, is retired and has been serving on the Stevens Point School Board since 2014. She also volunteers as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County and the Portage County Legal Aid Society. Erler holds a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Jim Lepak

Lepak, 53, is a physician assistant and holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a bachelor's degree in the physician assistant program from the UW-Madison.

Will Scheder

Scheder, 23, is a substitute teacher and special education aide and holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Meg Erler (i): 7,508 (20.4%)

Jim Lepak: 6,307 (17.1%)

Will Scheder: 6,250 (17%)

Judy Rannow (i): 6,204 (16.8%)

Miguel Campos (i): 5,775 (15.7%)

Bob Larson: 4,816 (13.1%)

Stevens Point School District referendum

Stevens Point residents voted in favor of a $14 million operational revenue referendum for the purpose of attracting and maintaining quality staff, continuing to offer diverse academic programming, ongoing maintenance of software and hardware so students are using current technologies and increasing mental health support services in the schools. The referendum will also supplement the school’s 10-year facility maintenance plan.

The referendum will phase in a revenue limit increase over two years with a 44 cent per $1,000 of assessed property value increase in 2024 and an additional 47 cent increase per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2025.

Yes: 7,532 (51.7%)

No: 7,031 (48.3%)

