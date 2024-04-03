Three new representatives will join the Stevens Point City Council after Tuesday's election

STEVENS POINT − Three new representatives will join the Stevens Point City Council.

Five of the council's seats were up for election this spring. District 4 alderperson Lara Broderick did not face a challenger in Tuesday's election. Stevens Point City Council members serve two-year terms.

Here are the results of the contested City Council races.

Stevens Point City Council, District 2

Jacqui Guthrie

Jacqui Guthrie won the District 2 seat on the Stevens Point City Council, defeating challenger Craig Tesch. Guthrie, 40, coordinates career services at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and holds an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in student personnel administration. Guthrie has worked for 17 years with the Universities of Wisconsin.

Current District 2 alderperson David Shorr did not run for reelection.

Jacqui Guthrie: 301 (62.3%)

Craig Tesch: 182 (37.7%)

Stevens Point City Council, District 6

Dale Steinmetz

Dale Steinmetz won the District 6 seat on the Stevens Point City Council, defeating challenger Jason Behrendt. Steinmetz, 25, works in sales at Delta Dental of Wisconsin and majored in economics at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Current District 6 alderperson David Plaisance did not run for reelection.

Dale Steinmetz: 490 (62.2%)

Jason Behrendt: 298 (37.8%)

Stevens Point City Council, District 8

Dean Shuda

Dean Shuda will continue serving in the District 8 seat on the Stevens Point City Council after defeating challenger Chris Donohoo. Shuda, 61, is a retired owner and operator of Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point and Plover and holds a bachelor’s degree from Lakeland College and an associate degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College. Shuda is currently an appointed member of the city’s Finance and Public Works committees and was elected as an alderperson of the 8th District in 2022.

Dean Shuda: 499 (66.7%)

Chris Donohoo: 249 (33.3%)

Stevens Point City Council, District 10

Dustin Buse

Dustin Buse won the District 10 seat on the Stevens Point City Council after defeating challenger Robert Larson. Buse, 36, works in IT support for genetic testing and holds a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Current alderperson Keely Fishler did not seek reelection.

Dustin Buse: 298 (59.7%)

Robert Larson: 201 (40.3%)

The Big Garlic returns to Stevens Point: The Big Garlic returns to downtown Stevens Point with all of your garlicky favorites - and more

A solar eclipse is coming April 8: Here’s what you can expect in Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: April 2024 election: Stevens Point City Council results