Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for April 29-May 2

Dominic Kline, Ovid-Elsie High School

Dominic is a senior and member of National Honor Society. He competes in the Future Farmer of America State Skills contest, which focuses on agriculture and leadership. Kline is a member of the school's varsity golf team and won two class superlatives for the class of 2024: "Most School Spirit" and "Most Likely to Brighten Your Day."

Hazel Stone, Perry High School

Hazel was recently elected to be the school's FFA Chapter President for 2024-2025 and also elected to serve 16 schools across seven counties as the Michigan FFA Region IV President. Her forestry team competed at the State FFA Skills contest and received a "Silver" award.

Elly Ritter, Lansing Christian School

Elly currently takes a cosmetology class at the Wilson Talent Center in Mason. She recently attended the SkillsUSA statewide competition in Grand Rapids and placed third in cosmetology. Elly is a member of the varsity soccer team and also has a high GPA, Lansing Christian's Athletic Director Dan Carmichael said.

Caden Binkley, Morrice High School

Caden plays multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, football and track. He played on the Greater Lansing High School Football Dream Team, All-Area Honorable Mention, First Team All-League, and Regional Champs in 2022, among other sports awards. He is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, 4-H and hockey. Caden plans on attending Michigan State University to pursue a career in meat processing/butchering.

Ava Walter, DeWitt High School

Ava maintains a 3.9 GPA and is a member of student government and National Honor Society. In her free time, she likes to read, hang out with friends and spend time outside. She babysits for several families in DeWitt and plans to major in human capital to work in human resources in the future.

